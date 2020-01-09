We hear you, and understand. You get SO MUCH with a membership and it can get confusing.
To help you navigate all of the great features we have to offer, we've compiled some of the most frequently asked questions we've gotten from our members and answered them below.
As always, thank you for being a member and supporting local journalism!
What can I get online that I can't get in the printed newspaper?
News+ offers many exciting benefits to members. To learn more, click here.
Many features are available only online, including:
- Members-only exclusive content and discounts! Click here to learn more.
- Free access to the last 2 years of archives
- Enrich your experience by connecting with the community
- Convenient email newsletters and app alerts
- Breaking News updated throughout the day
- Multimedia photo galleries, videos and slideshows
How do I get access on my smartphone or tablet?
Click here to download our free apps, designed specifically to work fast on your mobile device. When prompted, accept notifications for an easy way to stay informed throughout the day. Or, visit our website on any device for a mobile view.
To experience faster, unlimited access with fewer interruptions on every device, make sure to log in with your email and password.
Have a question that’s not answered above? Please contact us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.