We hear you, and understand. You get SO MUCH with a membership and it can get confusing.
To help you navigate all of the great features we have to offer, we've compiled some of the most frequently asked questions we've gotten from our members and answered them below.
As always, thank you for being a member and supporting local journalism!
Why do I get a message I’ve used all my free articles?
If you’re not logged into your account you may get a pop-up that says you’ve used all your free articles or a survey blocking articles.
All you need to do to avoid this is log-in to your account!
Not sure how to do that?
You can click here to go directly to our login page or you can find instructions on how to login below on both desktop and mobile devices.
Desktop:
- Visit our homepage
- Click the “Log In” button on the right-hand side
- Put in your username or email address and password OR select the Facebook or Google button if you previously linked your account to those services
- Click the “Sign In” button
Mobile:
- Visit our homepage
- Click on the three-lined menu button on the left-hand side
- Click the “Log In” button on the menu that appears on the left
- Put in your username or email address and password OR select the Facebook or Google button if you previously linked your account to those services
- Click the “Sign In” button
Not sure what your login information is? It’s easy to find - just click here.
If you’re a current Full Access Member/Subscriber, activate your digital by visiting https://dailyjournalonline.com/activate
Have a question that’s not answered above? Please contact us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.