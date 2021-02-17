Arenado arrives early in Jupiter

“We’ve had (them) go in the intake process with the pitchers and catchers so they can clear and go in a separate workout,” Shildt said. “Get the groundballs with (Jose) Oquendo and Stubby (Clapp).”

And they will also hit in the cage with coach Jeff Albert.

The Cardinals shared a photo of Arenado's No. 28 jersey hanging at his locker in the main clubhouse on Monday.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said the only member of the pitching staff that he has not seen cleared or present for the start of camp is Johan Oviedo. The young righthander returned to his home in Cuba for the last extended stretch away from the team.

The first official workout for pitchers and catchers is set for Thursday, though some activities will happen on the field Wednesday. The first full-squad workout is Monday on the back fields of Roger Dean Stadium. They are not open to the public this year. The Cardinals have two off days scheduled (March 6 and March 21), and the other open days on their 24-game schedule will be used for workouts or scrimmages. The Cardinals will also have to create B-games and scrimmages on the back fields to find innings for pitchers.