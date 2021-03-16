Arenado proving his power is back on, but where will he hit in lineup?

Arenado’s average exit velocity, around 90 mph for his career, dropped below 88 mph on average last season. His whopping slugging percentage, which averaged .575 from 2015 to ‘19, sank to .434. After an offseason of rest and rehab, he is back to finishing high again. His single against Scherzer was 100 mph off the bat. His RBI single against Voth was 105.

“Feels great,” Arenado said. “Letting it rip. I feel nothing. Thank God, so far it’s been great. Obviously the trainers are still taking care of it, but no complaints.

“This whole spring it hasn’t bothered me. I’ve been able to work above the ball and obviously I’ve been feeling better and hitting the ball hard.”

Said Shildt: “There has not been a peep about anything from his comfort standpoint about his shoulder. I’ve got a history with Nolan, managing against him and coaching against him, seeing him a fair amount and always appreciating him from afar. I don’t see any limitations in his game, at all.”

Arenado is seven for 23 this spring with as many walks (two) as strikeouts, plus a growing pile of incredibly challenging defensive plays he’s made look routine. All that’s missing is his first home run in red. That, and a sense of what spot in the lineup from which those home runs are supposed to come.