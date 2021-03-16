Arenado proving his power is back on, but where will he hit in lineup?

JUPITER, Fla. — Before Miles Mikolas’ ailing right shoulder became the Cardinals’ biggest health-related concern of this spring training, there was another shoulder, a left one, that reported to camp under an optimistic yet intense scrutiny.
Ten Grapefruit League games and three meetings with Nationals ace Max Scherzer seems like a decent enough sample size for an update.
Available evidence suggests newly acquired Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is back in the full-powered swing of things at the plate.
A Marcell Ozuna shoulder situation, this is not.
Where, exactly, the Cardinals’ big offseason splash will hit in the lineup still is a work in progress.
How he will hit has gained some clarity.
So far Arenado is swinging with a freedom and a finish like he had before inflammation in his left AC joint forced him to make power-sapping sacrifices at the plate to dodge the pain he played through last season.
Arenado has been one of the few Cardinals to find any crumb of success against three-time Cy Young winner Scherzer during this pandemic-adapted spring schedule that prioritizes games between nearby opponents. He accounted for one of the two hits Scherzer surrendered in four splendid innings against the Cardinals in Monday’s Grapefruit League exhibition. All of Scherzer’s three spring starts have come against the Cardinals. He’s allowed three hits and two earned runs in 8 2/3 innings. He’s struck out 14 and walked two.
“It’s good to face Max in spring,” Arenado said. “He’s going to help you — well — obviously not feel better. But he is going to help you get ready a lot quicker. When you are facing one of the greats, man, it gets you ready a little bit quicker. It was a good battle.”
After a first-inning fly out Monday, Arenado turned on a fourth-inning Scherzer curveball and pulled a sharp line drive into Roger Dean Stadium's left field, making him the second and last Cardinal to reach base against the St. Louis native and forever could-have-been Cardinal.
Scherzer departed and gave the Cardinals a chance to breathe.
Arenado did what manager Mike Shildt hopes he does so often for seasons to come — create a winning run. Tied 2-2 in the fifth and trailing 0-2 in his count against reliever Austin Voth, Arenado blistered a 93 mph fastball into left field for an RBI single. The center-cut pitch was a mistake. Arenado punished it accordingly, like he has multiple times this spring, like he did so often before his final season in Colorado forced him to adapt.
Arenado injured the left shoulder early last season — how else — by diving for a groundball. He played through it until the Rockies’ playoff chances dwindled. His elite defense never suffered; he throws with his right arm. But his powerful swing, one that finishes high, Matt-Holliday-style, had to be adapted to dodge pain.
Arenado’s average exit velocity, around 90 mph for his career, dropped below 88 mph on average last season. His whopping slugging percentage, which averaged .575 from 2015 to ‘19, sank to .434. After an offseason of rest and rehab, he is back to finishing high again. His single against Scherzer was 100 mph off the bat. His RBI single against Voth was 105.
“Feels great,” Arenado said. “Letting it rip. I feel nothing. Thank God, so far it’s been great. Obviously the trainers are still taking care of it, but no complaints.
“This whole spring it hasn’t bothered me. I’ve been able to work above the ball and obviously I’ve been feeling better and hitting the ball hard.”
Said Shildt: “There has not been a peep about anything from his comfort standpoint about his shoulder. I’ve got a history with Nolan, managing against him and coaching against him, seeing him a fair amount and always appreciating him from afar. I don’t see any limitations in his game, at all.”
Arenado is seven for 23 this spring with as many walks (two) as strikeouts, plus a growing pile of incredibly challenging defensive plays he’s made look routine. All that’s missing is his first home run in red. That, and a sense of what spot in the lineup from which those home runs are supposed to come.
Shildt has toggled between hitting Arenado in front of Goldschmidt and vice versa. He has had them hit two-three, and three-four. On Monday, it was Goldschmidt second and Arenado third. The combination proved crucial to providing the game’s winning run.
A Yadier Molina walk lit the match in the fifth. Dylan Carlson’s quiet spring snapped with an RBI triple that was followed by Nolan Gorman’s game-tying RBI double. Goldschmidt’s two-out single deposited Gorman on third. Arenado’s two-strike stroke brought Gorman home and secured a lead the Cardinals later tacked a run onto thanks to a wild pitch, securing their third Grapefruit League win in the past four games.
Hitting Arenado and Goldschmidt two-three means more at-bats for both. But not putting one of the two in the cleanup slot raises questions of who will turn baserunners into RBIs.
Paul DeJong appeared at cleanup Monday and left three runners stranded. He is two for 23 with no extra base hits, one walk and 10 strikeouts this spring.
“The good news for Pauly is, he knows how to hit,” Shildt said. “He’s been a productive hitter in the big leagues for years. An All-Star two years ago. Pauly’s going to be just fine. He will be there when the bell rings April 1.”
The “there” referred to the lineup, not necessarily in its fourth spot.
Meanwhile outfielder Tyler O’Neill is climbing, all the way up to fifth in Monday’s lineup. O’Neill’s two-out, two-strike double on a Scherzer curveball and his sixth-inning leadoff single on another curveball, one thrown by Voth, illustrated the hitting depth O’Neill is trying to add to his game.
Another option for Shildt would be to stick with a more traditional approach of Goldschmidt third and Arenado fourth.
He’s toyed with that as well.
One thing is certain. Opposing pitchers will be facing Arenado and Goldschmidt, or Goldschmidt and Arenado, in back-to-back fashion.
“I don’t anticipate splitting them up,” Shildt said. “I don’t want to give anybody a blow from either one of them. We will double whammy them.”
Arenado (2,023 career at-bats) and Goldschmidt (3,181) have spent the bulk of their career at-bats at third. But Arenado drifted toward the cleanup spot late in his Rockies career while Goldschmidt rooted at third. Neither player has a preference. Both are willing to float, or flip.
“The goal is to try to win,” Arenado said. “Wherever they want me to hit, that’s where I’ll be.”
Wherever it is, spring signs point to him arriving there with his power restored.