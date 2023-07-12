SEATTLE — Hours before the 93rd All-Star Game, the elder statesman of All-Star position players stood out near third base going through the groundball routine he has so, so often in his career and wonders if he should have done more often this year.

With several National League teammates looking on, the St. Louis Cardinals’ lone All-Star Nolan Arenado took groundballs to his backhand and sprang into his throwing position. He took groundballs to his forehand and shuffled into a throw. He took groundball after groundball, long before he took any swings at batting practice. He alternated grounders with Arizona infielder Geraldo Perdomo, stopping every so often to chat with the first-time All-Star and 23-year-old infielder.

Throughout these All-Star festivities, while all of his teammates took advantage of the All-Star break, Arenado used a word to describe the break’s benefit.

“Recharge,” he said.

This work, though, was more of a relaunch.

One area for the Cardinals to recover and reassert themselves after their losing, last-place first half is right there, between the lines and nestled in their gloves, and, Arenado said, it can begin with him, right there, out on the field, polishing that Gold Glove prowess.

“If there’s anything I can really pinpoint, I feel like where we need some serious work is our defense, and that starts with me,” Arenado said Tuesday night at his locker at the Mariners’ T-Mobile Park before heading out for his pre-game work. “Just playing better defensively and we need good outings from starters. But, at the end of the day, we need to play better defense.”

What Arenado began before the game continued during the Midsummer Classic, which the National League won 3-2. The first out of the bottom of the first inning was a routine groundout to Arenado. The second began with a lineout by Corey Seager that Arenado stretched to his backhand to snare just before it hit the ground. The American League’s leadoff hitter, Texas infielder Marcus Semien, grounded out in both of his at-bats to Arenado. A 10-time Gold Glove winner, Arenado went hitless in his two at-bats but played four innings in the field before yielding third base to Atlanta’s Austin Riley.

After leaving the game, he watched an inning from the dugout railing beside St. Louis native and Brewers closer Devin Williams.

Arenado said it was important for him to travel to Seattle, bring his newborn daughter along for Red Carpet photos, and play as much as asked because the fans voted him as a starter.

With eight All-Star selections, Arenado had the most of any position player present in either dugout for the game Tuesday night. He led all NL position players selected for the roster, and only Angels’ Mike Trout, who skipped the event due to an injury, had more with 10 All-Star selections. Arenado’s fifth election to the starting lineup by fans ties David Wright for the second-most in All-Star Game history behind only Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt’s nine.

But this fifth start and eighth appearance also brought a first.

He was Tuesday what he never had been — the only one from his team.

“It’s kind of lonely in a sense,” Arenado said. “Not having one of your guys here.”

The lack of All-Stars — the Cardinals fewest reps since 2019 — reflects the standings. They are one of nine teams with one All-Star selection this season, right there with the Cubs, first-place Reds, and also Oakland, Colorado, Washington and Royals. Arenado won a runoff to be the NL’s starter at third. No other Cardinal cracked the fan vote or player vote.

The Cardinals reached the breakpoint of the season at 38-52, their worst record in several generations at this point in the season. They are 11 ½ games out in the National League Central and, as one division rival said at the All-Star Game, “are, I’m sorry, just not playing all that good, are they?” The reasons for their struggles are myriad, most of them related to an inconsistent and, for long stretches, inefficient pitching staff. They have the seventh-most save opportunities in the majors — a sign of the leads the lineup provides — but have converted only 22 of them. Their 21 blown saves lead the majors and are three more than any other NL club.

The pitching ranks in the bottom of the league for ERA and strikeouts.

Arenado suggested the defense could give the staff a hand.

“I don’t feel like I’ve been terrible, but my numbers are really bad,” Arenado said. “If I make an error it seems like they capitalize. Just nothing is going right. You’ve got to play clean baseball. The first half for us was just everyone capitalizing on our mistakes.”

A winner in both years of Rawlings’ new Gold Glove Award for teams, the Cardinals rank 24th in Defensive Runs Saved this season, at minus-18. Arenado is an uncharacteristic minus-4 at third base, where the Cardinals are overall minus-6. He was plus-19 in 2022 on his way to a 10th consecutive Gold Glove Award.

Bothered by neck and back pain earlier this season, Arenado explained that he’s lacked the usual sizzle on his throws, too. He referenced a recent play in Miami when he was positioned near shortstop, took a step back for a true hop, and the runner beat his throw to first. Arenado called it an “error” though the scoring gave him the Marlin a hit, and the Cardinals’ fielder explained that he should have had the zip on the throw to make the play. On Tuesday, he offered a possible reason.

To increase his stamina and strength, he’s reduced his fielding work.

“Just to be honest, I think I made a mistake,” he said. “I’m trying to conserve my body, so I’ve taken less groundballs. I don’t want to beat up my body as much. I think that’s helped me because I turned it to finish the first half. But it also hurt me because maybe I’m not throwing as much as I need to. There are little things, trial and error, and I can’t work the way I used to because I’ll wear myself out. It’s finding that fine line of working extremely hard but not wearing myself out to the point I can’t go out there and perform at an elite level.”

Arenado closed the first half with a .346 average and a .846 slugging percentage on the final seven-game road trip. In his past 35 games, into the heart of All-Star voting and into the All-Star Game, he hit .326 with a .667 slugging percentage, 1.044 OPS, and 10 homers in his past 35 games.

The Cardinals have played their way into a nebulous trade deadline, where they’ll try to add for 2024 and could shed some players to get that return. The Cardinals are not looking to trade either Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt — both of them have a no-trade clause and have expressed no interest — but that did not stop Arenado from being asked about that possibility at the All-Star Game. A few reporters stayed around to hear his full answer.

“It would still be surprising to see certain things happen,” he said. “There are probably some things that we need to add.”

He does not expect to be traded.

He wants to be part of the rebound — this year, next year, years ahead.

And then, on his break, he got back to work at third.

“There’s a reason why I opted in,” Arenado said, referring to his choice to return to the Cardinals when he had a contract option to become a free agent ahead of this season. “And if I didn’t feel that way I definitely wouldn’t have done that. It’s a business. I don’t know how it goes. I do love St. Louis. My family loves it. So, we just want to turn it around.”