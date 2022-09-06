Arenado wants Albert Pujols to come back to Cardinals next year, 700 homers or not

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado likes Albert Pujols’ chances of getting to 700 homers with four-plus weeks to go and five homers to be slugged. But if it doesn’t happen?

“I think he should come back next year,” said Arenado after Pujols’ two-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning accounted for the Cardinals’ 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on a rainy Sunday. “He has shown he’s still one of the best hitters in the game.

“Even if he does get to 700, I would like to have him back here next year. That’s how much he means to our team. But just think of the crowds we’ll have for the first week of the season.”

Arenado shook his head and said, “Every time he comes to the plate, the fans want him to hit a home run ... and then he does.

“I asked 'Waino' (Adam Wainwright) and Yadi (Molina), ‘Was this like it was when he was here before? And they said, ‘Yes. Every time we needed a big hit, he got it.’”

Pujols, who Arenado said should have been National League Player of the Month for August rather than himself, was Arenado’s favorite player as a youth when he was growing up in southern California.

The future Hall of Famer has 12 of his 16 homers off left-handed pitching this season — Brandon Hughes was Sunday’s victim — and he has 695 for his career, one shy of fourth-place Alex Rodriguez and five shy of 700, where only Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth have trod before.

Since the All-Star break, Pujols is leading the league in slugging percentage and OPS. And the Cardinals have roared off to an 8 1/2 game lead in the National League Central Division by winning 26 of their past 33 games. `

“Goldy (Paul Goldschmidt) is having an MVP year with what he’s done,” said Arenado. “But Albert was doing that every year he was here.”

It was Pujols’ final swing against the Cardinals’ rivals, whom he has tormented so much in his career.

“Are you thinking that’s OK for your last at-bat against the Cubs?” asked manager Oliver Marmol, when he greeted the media afterward.

Marmol had lamented not getting Pujols one final at-bat in the Cardinals’ last game this season at Wrigley Field in Chicago a couple of weeks ago.

“He’s done a lot of damage against that team for a long time," said Marmol. "It’s good that he got one more at-bat here. Absolutely.”

Hughes had to face Pujols, hitting for Lars Nootbaar, because of the three-batter-minimum rule, which Marmol said he liked a lot on Sunday.

Right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was warming up, and Marmol said, “I thought with Rodriguez ready that they would potentially walk (Pujols) there and then get (Dylan) Carlson from the left side.”

The switch-hitting Carlson would have pinch hit for left-handed-batting Brendan Donovan against Hughes, which the Cubs would have countered by bringing in a right-hander to face Carlson, who has not been a strong hitter left-handed this season.

Hughes instead became another footnote, the record 451st pitcher to give up a home run to Pujols.

“There are times in this game when you take a step back from being locked into the game and you get to be a fan for a minute and experience it the way everybody else does, and that was one of them,” said Marmol. “You just take a moment and take it all in because of what he’s doing is absolutely incredible.”

Pujols said it was “special” to do it against the Cubs, but he said it was more special that the Cardinals won behind the brilliant two-hit shutout pitching by Miles Mikolas for eight innings.

But after Mikolas’ day was done, Pujols was in the indoor batting cage preparing to do his part to win the game. He heard radio announcer Rick Horton say, “It would be amazing if Albert comes up and hits his last home run against the Cubs.”

Or something like that, recalled Pujols.

“And it happened. If you look, that’s why I was smiling as I hit first base all the way to home plate. That was the last thing I was planning in my mind,” said Pujols, who gracefully accepted one more curtain call from one more hoarse, sellout crowd.

The Cardinals didn’t need a home run there, and Pujols said he never tries to hit them. But this one went 429 feet. Pujols said a single was fine but he wanted to put his team into position to score more than one run in the eighth.

“Certain guys are wired different,” said an admiring Marmol. “Some embrace competition and process anxiety and pressure different than others. Some shy away from it. Some deal with it. Some embrace it. He’s in the bucket of embracing it.”

The 42-year-old Pujols, saluting the fans, said, “I’ve been energized by these fans for 12 years of my career. But ... when I came in to pinch hit on Friday, I felt something different. I don’t know why. I shared it with my kids, who were here this weekend. I said, ‘Wow, this was different.'"

But like his longtime friend Molina, who also is retiring, Pujols has his eye on the postseason prize. Such numbers as 695 or 700 mean little to him, he said.

“We’ll talk about numbers when I retire,” he said.

“I don’t care about the numbers. It’s going to happen in my last at-bat, in my last game, if I haven’t hit 700. My focus is winning championships, you know that.”

After Tommy Edman, the second hitter Hughes faced, had doubled to left, Cubs manager David Ross said that rather than intentionally walking Pujols, he wanted his young left-hander to “attack” Pujols.

”I think the thing that I was worried about is two hitters later is Paul Goldschmidt … who is having an even better year than Albert,” said Ross. “You’re in that mode where you pick your poison.”

Mikolas said that among the things he did while waiting out a rain delay of one hour, 28 minutes was throw darts in the players’ lounge. That was before he threw darts in the game.

After he came off the field following the eighth, Mikolas said he was talking to somebody and all of a sudden, there was a huge cheer. Mikolas asked, “What just happened?" Wainwright responded, “Albert just got to the on-deck circle.”

Edman, who heard the same roar while he himself was hitting, said, “He’s the best right-handed hitter of our generation. And I'll remember this season forever, for sure.”

Even Hughes was impressed.

"What (Pujols) has done in this game is incredible,” said Hughes. “He's the role model of guys that are playing now."