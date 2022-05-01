Armstrong sizes up the Wild, looks back on Blues' regular season

When St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong looks at the Minnesota Wild, it’s not as if he’s seeing a mirror image. But he does see a lot of similarities between the first-round playoff foes.

He sees offense. Lots of offense. He sees balance. And he sees comeback ability.

“They’re a good team,” Armstrong said of the Wild. “They’ve been a good team all year long. They have a belief in themselves — they manufacture wins. They seem to score a lot late in games, so they have a belief that they can score when needed. A lot like our team.

“I like their balance. They have an explosive player (Kirill Kaprizov) — a coming out party. This guy’s gonna go through this for the first time. It’s gonna be a heck of a series.

“I don’t view us as favorites. But I also don’t view us as underdogs. And I assume, they would see it the same way.”

As the Blues enter the postseason, they’re just about exactly where Armstrong thought they would be. Way back in September, at the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich., Armstrong made no brash predictions about his team. He flatly stated that Colorado was the team to beat in the Central Division and in the entire Western Conference.

As for the Blues? He said at the time that he thought the Blues were a top-10 team. A status that automatically makes you a contender.

Now, 7½ months later, the regular season has ended and the Blues are ninth in the league with 109 points on a 49-22-11 record.

“We had four veteran defensemen and a veteran group of forwards,” Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch on Friday. “And we had belief in (Robert) Thomas and (Jordan) Kyrou. So there was every indication that we would be in that grouping.

“Would we (rise) into the top five, or would we fall down to 13, to 15? But I felt we were in a good spot to compete with the top teams. And it turned out to be an accurate prediction, I guess.”

There are many reasons why that proved to be the case, but near the top of the list were the offseason acquisitions of Pavel Buchnevich via trade and Brandon Saad via free agency.

Last offseason, the Blues lost four of their top 12 forwards via trade or free agency in Sammy Blais, Mike Hoffman, Zach Sanford and Jaden Schwartz. That group combined for 43 goals last season for the Blues and scored 32 goals this season for their new clubs.

Well, Saad and Buchnevich — just the two of them — topped both totals, combining for 54 goals this season.

“I was much more knowledgeable on Saad than I was Buchnevich,” Armstrong said. “Being in the Western Conference and seeing Saad, and seeing what he’s done in the playoffs.

“Buchnevich was a younger player. Sort of his coming-out party was in an awkward season (2020-21) when you only played six or seven teams. But I’ve been very impressed with his ability to touch every aspect of our team.”

Another key factor in the Blues’ success was the work of several Springfield callups during a period roughly from Thanksgiving through the Winter Classic on Jan. 1 when the Blues were hit with a rash of injuries and players on the COVID list. Compounding the manpower issues, the Blues had to play with fewer than 12 forwards in many of the games over that stretch because of salary cap issues.

“We played short for a while,” Armstrong said. “We had the COVID situation. The pleasant surprise was the ability of those guys to come up and not only get through a game but be an impact in the games.

“The play of (Nathan) Walker, the play of (Dakota) Joshua, the play of (Alexei) Toropchenko. I think a lot of credit has to go to Drew Bannister. Our players that we brought up not only held their own, they stabilized us, and then we got better.”

Bannister is head coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Blues’ minor-league affiliate in the American Hockey League.

And among those AHL recalls, let’s not forget the play of goalie Charlie Lindgren, who went 5-0-0 in that stretch.

There were several other factors in the Blues’ success story. The rebirth of Vladimir Tarasenko. A breakout offensive year by Ivan Barbashev. A late-season scoring surge by Justin Faulk that coincided with the team’s franchise-record 16-game point streak. Strong special teams play. The ability of Ville Husso to carry the load when Jordan Binnington slumped in goal.

It has all brought Armstrong’s Blues to this matchup with Minnesota — two of the Western Conference’s top four teams meeting in the opening-round of postseason play.

The fact that the Blues are 13-1-2 against the Wild since Craig Berube took over as Blues coach doesn’t mean much in Armstrong’s mind because he says this is a different Wild team.

“The transformation of Minnesota to me — when they made those hard decisions last summer of releasing (Zach) Parise and (Ryan) Suter, they totally changed the dynamic of their team,” Armstrong said. “So anything prior to this year doesn’t count because their leadership group has changed, their core group has changed in who they count on to perform.

“Then I look at this season’s series. We played one game at 20-below zero. And we played two games into overtime.”

So the teams are pretty close. The Blues won all three: 6-4 in the Winter Classic, and then 4-3 and 6-5 in the two overtime games.

“When you win in overtime in the NHL in the regular season, it doesn’t reflect the team because it’s a skills competition with the best players against the best players,” Armstrong said.

In other words, maybe half or more of a game-day roster isn’t involved in a 3-on-3 session of overtime in the regular season. That’s obviously different in playoff overtime, which is 5-on-5 hockey.

The Blues are an interesting team in that their road record (23-12-6) wasn’t all that different from their home record (26-10-5) this season. Similarly, their record against playoff teams (22-11-6) wasn’t all that far off from their record against non-playoff teams (27-11-5).

“We went through a stretch there where we didn’t win games we were supposed to win,” Armstrong said. “And probably in these last 16 game (during the point streak), we’ve won games we shouldn’t have won either. So I guess it does even out.

“But you always look back at the ones you let slip, not the ones you stole.”

