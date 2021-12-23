Army's last-second field goal spoils Brady Cook's heroics in Mizzou heart-breaking bowl loss

FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s too early to know how Missouri’s quarterback competition will unfold in 2022, but making his first start in the final game of 2021, Brady Cook had a brilliant audition.

Albeit in another Mizzou loss.

The redshirt freshman from St. Louis was Eli Drinkwitz’s choice to start Wednesday’s Armed Forces Bowl against Army, and while Cook guided the Tigers to an improbable go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes, Army recovered in time to boot a 41-yard field goal as time expired, good for a 24-22 win.

“It just sucks,” Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis said, speaking for his locker room and all Mizzou fans after another bummer of a bowl game.

For a fleeting moment, this one looked like Cook’s coming-of-age performance, the kind that can launch a career into stardom. If nothing else, his performance was enough for fans to wonder why he wasn’t starting sooner.

Instead, the Tigers finish Drinkwitz’s second season 6-7 and now head into an offseason with plenty of unresolved roster questions, especially at quarterback.

“There's still a lot to be determined about … this team will never be the same again,” Drinkwitz said, “just losing the seniors, losing people to transfers, incoming recruits coming in.”

On a stage devoted to the Armed Forces, Army had captured all the momentum in front of 34,888 — heck, the game was a three-hour celebration of the U.S. military — but Cook nearly spoiled the party with his go-ahead touchdown pass to Keke Chism with 1:11 left, guiding an 83-yard drive — with no timeouts — in just 93 seconds.

On the final MU series, Cook completed 7 of 9 passes for 72 yards, finishing with the 6-yard bullet to Chism. Cook’s only blunder was a misconnection with running back Dawson Downing on a wide-open 2-point conversion pass in the end zone — a couple points the Tigers surely could have used considering the game’s next series.

Still, if there’s any hope for the Tigers to extract from their third straight bowl defeat, it was Cook’s cool under fire.

“I thought he played really well,” Drinkwitz said. “Very calm, collected and had great composure. He did a really nice job on that last drive to give us a chance to win the game.”

Cook completed 27 of 34 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown, adding 53 rushing yards on nine attempts, including a game-opening 30-yard touchdown run on an option keeper. With his eye black streaking down his cheeks, Cook took little consolation in his impressive numbers.

“I thought I did some good things, obviously made some costly mistakes,” he said. “And I missed the throw when it mattered most.”

That was the 2-point conversion to Downing, who was only on the field for extended snaps because second-team All-American Tyler Badie watched from the sidelines in sweats. Late last week Drinkwitz convinced the Southeastern Conference rushing leader to sit out the game to protect his NFL future, but on a night when the Tigers got only eight possessions, they surely could have used their best playmaker.

Instead, that responsibility fell on Cook’s shoulders.

After watching Connor Bazelak hobble through the final three games of the regular season, Drinkwitz re-opened the competition during bowl practices and settled on Cook, who had appeared in four games off the bench during the regular season. Bazelak, a starter in 19 of MU’s previous 20 games before Wednesday, was in full uniform on the sideline but never saw the field. Same for freshman backup Tyler Macon.

This one was Cook’s game to win or lose.

“I played fine,” Cook said. “I made some good plays. But we just didn't put the ball in the end zone enough. We went, what, three back-to-back field goals in the first half? You can't win a game like this doing that. You’ve got to put the ball in the end zone.”

With the Tigers depleted in the secondary and along the defensive line, Army’s triple-option offense slugged away all night, including five fourth-down conversions on five attempts. The Black Knights bludgeoned the Tigers 55 times on the ground for 211 yards, well below their season average, but controlled the clock most of the night. Fullback Jakobi Buchanan, a St. Charles native and Cook’s teammate at Chaminade, powered Army’s attack with 68 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. By the end of the night, Mizzou had a converted walk-on playing cornerback in Stephen Benson and more than half the season’s starting unit on the sideline for various reasons. MU's defense, Drinkwitz said "played really as well as I could have hoped."

“Considering shorthanded as we were … obviously we wish we could have had a different result on that last drive,” he added, “but I thought they played their butt off.”

Early in the third quarter, Mizzou linebacker Blaze Alldredge dragged down Army QB Christian Anderson for a loss, knocking him out for the game with an injury. Didn’t matter. On the next snap, Buchanan rumbled through the Tigers for a 10-yard touchdown, trimming MU’s lead to 16-14.

When the Tigers needed a yard on their next possession Army held its ground. Initially, on fourth and 1, Mizzou lined up quarterback-turned-receiver Micah Wilson under center to take the snap for a QB sneak, but Drinkwitz was forced to burn a timeout before the play clock expired. He changed up his play during the break and called a handoff to Downing. Army dumped him for a 1-yard loss.

Army countered with another slog of a drive and turned the game around with a gutsy fourth-down call. On fourth-and-2 from MU’s 14, backup quarterback Tyhier Tyler faked a toss to his running back and connected with Brandon Walters wide open in the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Mizzou had plenty of time, but after a couple first downs, Downing fumbled right to Army’s Andre Carter, a near fatal turnover for the Tigers.

With one last chance, Cook came through, only to watch Army send Mizzou into a pivotal offseason wondering what could have been and what comes next.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0