The body of missing Leadington woman Melinda Wilkinson was found Friday morning by law enforcement in the Rocky Falls area of Shannon County. …
On Monday, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced an audit will be conducted on the City of Desloge Municipal Court following concerns rais…
A New York City man, Theo D. Cooke, was arrested on May 23 on suspicion of identity theft at Belgrade State Bank in Potosi. According to a pro…
The Washington County Library in Potosi was recently abuzz with excitement as children and parents gathered to hear a reading of the children’…
Marion Leon Keenan III, 30, was charged with the murder of 77-year-old Frank G. Browers on April 27. According to a criminal complaint filed b…