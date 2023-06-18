Jun 18, 2023 53 min ago 0 1 of 2 Ben Loveless addresses the Farmington City Council at its June 8 meeting about his rezoning request to construct an RV/boat storage facility on property previously owned by the Centene Corporation. KEVIN R. JENKINS, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe shows the city council a STEM project completed by 74 fourth-graders during a recent activity held at city hall. Related to this story Most Popular Man who barricaded himself in house taken into custody A press release issued Wednesday from St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock stated St. Francois County Deputies were sent to a residence in … Farmington woman facing multiple charges Farmington Police have charged a woman with felony burglary, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle, and trespassing… Park Hills man accused of possessing child pornography A Park Hills man was reportedly arrested Thursday on allegations of possessing child pornography. Missouri attorney general seeks ouster of Iron County sheriff JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey moved Thursday for the ouster of the Iron County sheriff, who is accused of helping a… Wright tapped to lead MAC softball program PARK HILLS – C.J. Wright speaks his mind and embraces a challenge. He is recognized around the local sports scene as a fiery competitor with c…