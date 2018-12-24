Since Jordan Binnington was selected by the Blues in the third round of the 2011 draft, his long and winding road in hockey has included stints in the ECHL and American Hockey League. Stops in Kalamazoo and Chicago, Peoria and San Antonio.
A total of 201 minor league games in all, all an effort to get him to where he is now — in the National Hockey League. Somewhere along the line, Binnington was passed by Ville Husso as the top goalie prospect in the Blues’ system.
Binnington, who’s from the Toronto area, was almost an afterthought in Blues training camp this September before being assigned, again, to the AHL. In San Antonio this season, Husso started seven of the first nine games, but then Binnington worked his way into the picture.
From the end of October into early December, Binnington started 10 of 17 games for the Rampage and posted some of the best numbers in the AHL. Call it stealing starts, call it a time-share, but Binnington saw more playing time than Husso over a six-week stretch.
Perhaps the organization still feels Husso is its goalie of the future and wanted him to continue to get steady work in San Antonio while Binnington sat the bench in St. Louis behind Jake Allen. But it was Binnington, whose goals-against average (2.34) still ranks third in the AHL and whose save percentage (.914) ranks seventh, who got called up Dec. 9 after Chad Johnson was waived.
So it was Binnington who replaced Allen in the Blues’ 7-2 loss to Calgary on Dec. 16, making only his second NHL regular-season appearance.
“It was good to get a little action, obviously not under the right circumstances,” Binnington said. “It wasn’t an easy game to jump into, but the boys really settled down. It was all right.”
The Blues trailed 4-0 after one period before Binnington got the call. He allowed two goals over the final two periods, with Calgary also scoring an empty-netter.
The NHL, Binnington said, is “definitely a similar game, but everyone’s a bit better. And you have to be ready at all times because players are pretty skilled at this level. Any key moment, you gotta be there to make the big save for your team to keep the score (down) and give your team a chance to win.”
In his only prior game in the big leagues, Binnington replaced Brian Elliott on Jan. 14, 2016 against Carolina, making it nearly three years between NHL games.
He will play his third NHL game at some point, and probably won’t have to wait three more years to do so. He could even get his first NHL start when the Blues play back-to-back games Jan. 7-8 (Philadelphia-Dallas) and Jan. 14-15 (Washington-New York Islanders).
In the meantime, he’s trying to keep sharp in practice while he waits for his next NHL chance.
“It’s hard for backups,” interim coach Craig Berube said. “But it’s about practice and doing game-like drills in practice, and then just hard work in practice and staying ready. That’s all you can do.”
The backup goalie is usually one of the last players off the ice in practice, staying to work with the extras, any injured players, or regulars wanting extra work.
So it was last week in Edmonton during the team’s morning skate before facing the Oilers that night. At least 20 minutes after most had left the ice, Binnington arrived in the locker room dripping sweat.
“I just finished off a little competition,” he said. “Keep it interesting, right?
“It just comes down to practice and doing what I can to feel prepared for the moment when it comes. I’m trying to push the boys right now and keep the confidence high and the mood light, and bring a young positive energy into the locker room. And when the time comes, be ready.”
Allen is a goaltender who likes a lot of work. He had started the Blues’ last nine games entering the Christmas break, but it’s not like he’s going to start the remaining 48 straight to complete the regular season. Sooner or later, the Blues will go with someone else. And right now, that someone is Binnington.
“Binner’s been in this organization for like almost nine years now,” Allen said. “So I’ve been here for a while, too, so I know Binner pretty well. He’s a good goalie.
“I was the same kid once, so I know what it’s like. He’ll be ready for the challenge. You just gotta work hard, be honest with yourself every day. You gotta come to the rink with the right mindset. ... and you make the most of your opportunity.”
Actually, Binnington isn’t much of a kid any more. At age 25, he’s only three years younger than Allen.
In general, it seems like goalies need a little more seasoning before they’re ready for the rigors of the NHL and facing the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan MacKinnon, etc., every night.
But Allen isn’t a subscriber to that theory.
“I think it’s all about opportunity,” he said. “You’re seeing more and more young guys in the league than you ever have. So it’s all about opportunity and timing.
“That’s really it, and what your organization has in depth. Some guys unfortunately get stuck behind four or five goalies that are drafted ahead of them and need to go up through the ranks. But some teams have no goalies.”
Binnington has only Allen ahead of him in terms of NHL experience. He’s listening, ever so patiently, to hear opportunity knock.
