As another Blues camp opens, the number of remaining ’19 Cup vets dwindles

For the St. Louis Blues, Thursday was hockey’s version of the first day of school. Some have been in class longer than others.

“That’s what me and ‘Bob-o’ were talking about,” Brayden Schenn said.

Training camp opened Thursday for the Blues at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. For defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (aka Bob-o), this marks his 15th NHL camp. For Schenn, it’s his 13th. Unlike their school days, there’s a forever-changing cast of “schoolmates” every year.

For the first time in five years, there was no David Perron and no Tyler Bozak on the ice Thursday. Perron signed with the Detroit Red Wings in free agency; Bozak was not offered a contract by the Blues as an unrestricted free agent.

For those scoring at home, that leaves only eight players from the Stanley Cup championship team of 2019: Bortuzzo, Schenn, Ivan Barbashev, Jordan Binnington, Ryan O’Reilly, Colton Parayko, Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas.

(Jordan Kyrou isn’t included on the list because he spent the last half of that season with the San Antonio Rampage before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He played in only 16 early-season games with the Blues. His name isn’t on the Cup, and he didn’t get a Cup day.)

So eight. That’s it. Make no mistake, the returning Cup veterans have noticed that their numbers are dwindling.

“It’s only four years now, right?” Schenn said. “A lot of missing pieces from that team. But at the end of the day, guys move on. That’s what happens with winning teams. Guys get bigger contracts, and you can’t keep everyone. Guys get older.”

So in a way, there’s a sense of inevitability with the roster churning. But also opportunity for others.

“You lose guys every year that were big parts of the 2019 team,” Thomas said. “It just gives you more incentive to make it a (memorable) 2023 team.”

And even with the personnel losses, which also included goalie Ville Husso being traded to Detroit, there was plenty of talent among the 53 players who were split into two groups for Thursday’s practices at Centene.

“We’re ready to prove some people wrong and be a part of a good hockey team this year in a tough division,” Schenn said. “We know that every night you’re gonna have a battle in this division.

“Obviously, there’s not a whole lot of us left from that 2019 team, but there’s still a lot of guys in here that have won before with previous teams. And guys that have won with us. I think we understand what a winning culture is.”

There’s no doubt about that. Nonetheless, losing a productive player such as Perron — who was a part of the team’s fabric — will take some adjustment.

“He was a very good player here for us and a very good teammate,” coach Craig Berube said. “But that’s the way the game goes with the salary cap and things like that. He contributed to this hockey team, and he was a big part of us winning a championship ... and driving our culture here.”

“He was a great mentor to me and to all the younger guys,” Jordan Kyrou said. “I thought he was a great older guy, great leader. It’s obviously tough to see a guy like that go.”

But time marches on, and the Blues are moving on.

It’s foolish to read too much into the lines employed by Berube early in camp because there are so many players around. Schenn, for example, skated on a line with Matthew Highmore and Tyler Pitlick on Thursday.

Anyone think Highmore-Schenn-Pitlick will be an opening-night line? Didn’t think so.

Berube does plan to look at Kyrou on right wing with O’Reilly in camp. And there are some on the fourth line, where newcomers Noel Acciari and Josh Leivo will compete with holdovers such as Nathan Walker, Klim Kostin and Alexey Toropchenko (when healthy).

“There’s some jobs available that guys are going to be fighting for,” Berube said. “Which is a good thing. We want a competitive camp.”

Berube will take a good look at Scott Perunovich and Niko Mikkola on the third defensive pairing, along with Bortuzzo, after losing Marco Scandella for at least six months to hip surgery Tuesday.

“It opens a job up,” Berube said. “Obviously, you don’t like to lose the player right before training camp. But it is what it is. Someone else is going to get an opportunity.”

Otherwise, there’s very little up for grabs in this training camp. Most of the jobs are spoken for, and this is largely a veteran club and a talented club.

There is a new addition to the coaching staff, with Craig MacTavish replacing Jim Montgomery as an assistant. Montgomery is the new head coach of the Boston Bruins; MacTavish will run the penalty kill, which Montgomery did last year.

In terms of overall X’s and O’s, there have been some system tweaks. But nothing major. Which is a good thing because there’s minimal time to work on things. After just two days of practices, the Blues jump into preseason play Saturday in Wichita, Kansas, against the Arizona Coyotes.

There are eight preseason games, and when you factor in a few days off, there isn’t much time to work on things with the regular-season opener just three weeks from Saturday.

“It’s not going to take a whole lot of time,” Schenn said. “I think guys know each other pretty well around here. Guys know where they fit in; guys understand roles.

“We expect big things out of this locker room this year, and it kind of all starts on Day 1 in being prepared and being ready.”