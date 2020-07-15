As Blues ramp up for playoffs, the first step is 'getting the legs moving'

Since the March 12 shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the Blues have been in hockey limbo. Kind of half in, half out as they waited to see if hockey would return this season. Sure, they did off-ice work, but some had access to more workout equipment than others. And until late June, when the Blues started trickling into Centene for the Phase 2 voluntary workouts, ice time was more rumor than reality.

But after consulting with his coaching staff and captain Alex Pietrangelo, Berube’s plan on how to approach the return to play is now unfolding.

“We do have quite a bit of time until we start,” Pietrangelo said. “We’ll have like two weeks, 2 ½ weeks until we play a game.”

The Blues’ one exhibition game takes place in two weeks — at 5:30 p.m. July 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks in the hub city of Edmonton. They begin round-robin play in 2 ½ weeks — Aug. 2 against the Colorado Avalanche, in another 5:30 p.m. start.

Normally, teams are in training camp for maybe three days before they play an exhibition game. Not so this time around.