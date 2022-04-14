As Cardinals prepare for Brewers, Marmol still has players he wants to see

Two rainouts in three days and an off day a couple of days before that has cost some of the St. Louis Cardinals players time on the field early in the season.

Lars Nootbaar was rained out of a DH assignment against Pittsburgh. Edmundo Sosa would have started at second base against Kansas City on Wednesday before that game was bagged, to be rescheduled here for May 2.

Neither has played yet in the first four games, covering a week, but manager Oliver Marmol says each was likely to get a sniff in the four-game series at Milwaukee that began Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals are the first home opponents for the defending division champion Brewers, who were challenged by the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles in their first two series.

Right-hander Drew VerHagen has yet to get into a game either and Marmol says that is a must this weekend.

“He needs to get on the mound,” Marmol said. “Early on, you want to get (reserve players, bullpen pitchers) in as soon as possible. Get everybody’s feet wet.

“With these days off and now your rainouts, it makes it difficult because your regulars are as rested as they’ll ever be. That’s what makes it a little tricky.”

First things first:

Adam Wainwright got to start against Milwaukee after all on Thursday. He had a 20-12 career mark and tidy 2.60 earned-run average against the Brewers. Milwaukee, on the other hand, used its top starter, Corbin Burnes, on Wednesday in Baltimore.

Miles Mikolas and lefthander Steven Matz will follow Wainwright with either Dakota Hudson or Jordan Hicks, both of whom pitched in Tuesday’s 6-5 win over Kansas City, to start on Sunday. Hicks’ first big-league start was pushed back by rain and it may be shoved back again if Marmol wants to start Hudson, who threw 70 pitches on Tuesday, on normal four days’ rest, on Sunday.

Hicks threw 27 pitches over two innings in a strong relief outing that netted him his first victory in nearly three years. “We liked what we saw,” said Marmol. “I like the fact that he was under control. Calm. Just his overall demeanor.”

Marmol at least knows that his team will play seven games in succession because Milwaukee and Miami both have roofs they can deploy at their ball parks. But there will be yet another off day on Monday in Miami on the club’s longest trip of the season that will end with three games in Cincinnati a weekend from now.

“Man, I feel like we’ve played two games in three weeks,” said Marmol. “I guess I have (Marmol missed two games with the flu).

“That’s helpful to know that we will play baseball for the next several days. Guys are wanting that.”

The Brewers and Cardinals would seem the top contenders in the National League Central this year although the Cubs have started out hot. But Marmol doesn’t ascribe more attention to this series than any other one.

“We don’t prepare any differently,” he said. “We’ll treat it just like any other series. They’ve got some good arms over there that we’ll prepare for.”

The first of those “good arms” set to face the Cardinals in Milwaukee are Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta. Both were off form in their first starts of the season. Woodruff gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings at Chicago and Peralta three in four innings against the Cubs.

Next will come another right-hander, Arian Houser, who was the ‘X’ factor against the Cardinals last season. In four starts, Houser won three of them, pitching a total of 23 innings and giving up just one earned run. But Houser also did not make it through four innings at Baltimore, much as Mikolas and Matz didn’t get through four against Pittsburgh.

Wainwright, meanwhile, breezed through six innings of shutout ball against the Pirates and will be working with two extra days of rest.

Lefthander Aaron Ashby will pitch for Milwaukee on Sunday, which would guarantee righthanded-hitting DH Albert Pujols at least one start in the series.

Pujols had three hits on Tuesday, including his first homer in 11 seasons for the Cardinals. All those came against young left-hander Daniel Lynch of Kansas City, but Marmol isn’t likely to expose Pujols to all the Brewers’ strong righthanders in the series. This is where Nootbaar gets his first look and possibly lefthanded DH Corey Dickerson.

Marmol said that particular lineup topic was among the several he addressed with his bench coach Skip Schumaker after Wednesday’s game was called and the team was waiting to fly to Milwaukee. Marmol said one of the uses he could have for Nootbaar and Sosa would be as potential pinch runners for Pujols later in a game and then those players would serve as the DH the rest of the game.

“There’s that balance — how should I word this? — early on, I think there’s something to people seeing our guy on the field in No. 5 (Pujols) and I think it was appropriate,” said Marmol.

The Brewers’ lineup has a couple of familiar names who were with other clubs last season. Longtime Pittsburgh star Andrew McCutchen has been serving as the DH for the Brewers and Hunter Renfroe, in whom the Cardinals have had interest in other years, is the new right fielder after playing last year for the Boston Red Sox, for whom he had 31 homers and 96 runs batted in. McCutchen hit 27 homers and batted .222 for the Philadelphia Phillies last season.

The Cardinals won six of the final seven meetings with the Brewers in 2021, including four in succession at Milwaukee as they ran off their winning streak of 17 games last September. For the season, the Cardinals won 11 of the 19 matchups.

