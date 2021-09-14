As season nears, Blues finalize COVID protocols

Indications are that ticket sales have been strong for Blues home contests, and plans call for Enterprise to be at full capacity for games — after starting out last season at 300 and gradually building up to half capacity for the playoffs.

Just how that city mask mandate will be enforced for a capacity crowd of 18,096 remains to be seen. It would seem to be an all-but impossible job for ushers.

The Blues have yet to announce their COVID protocols. But their plan has been reviewed and approved by the City Department of Health, which worked with the team to ensure it met national and local standards.

If they go with a Nashville-like policy that includes full vaccinations (or negative COVID tests within 72 hours) they probably need to announce it soon.

Why? Because for a two-dose vaccination, there’s roughly a five-week lag time between the initial shot and the time when someone is considered fully vaccinated (two weeks after the second shot).

As of today, the Blues are about 5½ weeks away from their regular-season home opener, Oct. 23 against the Los Angeles Kings.