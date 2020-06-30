As uncertainty swirls, Blues' O'Reilly ramps up for return to play

“Again, there’s still a lot of uncertainty.”

For O’Reilly and other Blues participating in Phase 2, return to play already has led to changes. Such as taking your temperature when you get up in the morning and asking yourself a series of health-related questions related to COVID-19 symptoms.

There’s regular testing for COVID-19 — nothing like a long swab up the nose to get your day into high gear. Those are all just some of the Phase 2 protocols.

“You don’t want to be spreading this, or get it at all,” O’Reilly said. “You want to protect your family and the team. So it’s been good. The tests are obviously a little much, a little annoying, but they’re over quick. It’s five seconds of your entire day that you feel uncomfortable and then it’s done. So it’s not that bad.

“It’s just kind of stay on top of it, being smart and really practicing social distancing. Sanitizer everywhere, washing your hands the right way and go from there.”

Eventually, it could lead to hockey and a chance for the Blues to defend their Stanley Cup.

Tuesday marks 110 days since the last NHL games were played on March 11. It will be more than 140 days between games if the season resumes as scheduled in early August.