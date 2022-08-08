Ashcroft praises officials, poll workers, voters

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft thanked local election authorities, poll workers and voters for another successful primary election.

“Foremost, I want to thank our poll workers across the state – thousands of them – who showed up and made it possible for the people of Missouri to vote,” Ashcroft said. “And I want to thank our election authorities and the people of Missouri who made their voices heard.”

Of the roughly 4.2 million registered voters, unofficial totals show about 24.3% cast a ballot.

“While many voters went to the polls (Aug. 2) - many did not,” Ashcroft said. “I urge all eligible Missourians to participate in our democratic process. Voting is not only a right, but also a responsibility. If you’re not registered for the November general election, now is the time to do so.”

The deadline to register for the November 2022 election is October 12. Contact your local election authority or visit GoVoteMissouri.com.

Unofficial election results of the 2022 primary election can be viewed at enr.sos.mo.gov. The secretary of state’s office will certify primary election results not later than August 30.