Ashley Serini, Paramedic

Paramedic Ashley Serini has worked at Madison County Ambulance District cumulatively for about 9 years.

"I love the sense of family and the great relationships that exists between the employees here," Serini said. "I love the schedule that we have and the beautiful base that we get to use while we are here. We have great leadership, protocols, and equipment. EMS is really a rewarding career."

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?

"We all feel incredibly blessed to have been able to continue to work when so many people were without a job," Serini said. "There were many long and tiring days with so many sick COVID patients, but we could always lean on each other for support."

