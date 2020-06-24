Ashton Davis

"I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of Ashton’s educational and athletic journey over the last six years. She is a wonderful young lady and has always been supportive of her team, both on and off the field. One thing I truly admire about Ashton is her perseverance. Over the past four years, she has worked extremely hard every day at practice to be the best soccer player she can be. What sets Ashton apart from others is the fact that she has accomplished this while constantly having to monitor and manage her health, which can create obstacles in her daily ability to participate. Being involved with athletics increases that daily challenge for her and, when it would be easy to just give up, she keeps fighting and continues to press on. She has never missed a practice or game. Her perseverance and hard work was set to pay off this season, her senior year, as she was a team captain and would have played a major role in our program. She exhibits the drive, perseverance, and dedication found in all successful athletes and is an excellent example for future Lady Blackcat soccer players. It truly has been an honor to have coached her the last four years and she will definitely be missed. I wish her the best as she begins the next journey of her life."