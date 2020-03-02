At age 20, Thomas is coming of age for Blues

And as was seen against Dallas on Saturday and the New York Islanders on Thursday, Thomas has been getting a steady diet of work in 3-on-3 overtime play.

“Always got room to improve,” Thomas said. “I think I’ve taken some good steps up to this point. I still gotta work on my defensive side a little bit more. And getting in the right spots and stuff like that. That’s my next step for me, and just keep on building.”

Now that he’s playing more center, Thomas is taking more faceoffs. He’s already taken 282, compared with 220 all of last season as a rookie. He’s at a 42.6% success rate, which has to come up.

“When you don’t take ‘em for a while, it takes a little bit to kind of get back in your rhythm,” Thomas said.

He has been working with Ryan O’Reilly after practice to improve his faceoff success.

“Obviously, he’s one of the best in the game,” Thomas said. “And just being able to learn from that really goes a long way.”

Since the Sanford-Thomas-Perron line has been together, its three members have combined for five goals and eight assists. In three of seven games together, the trio has gone pointless, but they almost always get their share of scoring chances.