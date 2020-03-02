At age 20, Thomas is coming of age for Blues

This St. Louis Blues season began with the Stanley Cup afterglow, complete with ring banquet, banner-raising and a white House visit.
Then came the potentially traumatic loss of Vladimir Tarasenko to shoulder surgery in Game 10, an injury that has sidelined him for most of the season, although a return is nearing.
Three weeks ago came real-life trauma, when veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench because of a cardiac episode. He’s out for the season, his career may be over. But he’s alive thanks to the work of trainers, paramedics and doctors.
In between was an All-Star game on home ice. All sorts of winning streaks, including a current one of seven games, as well as one long slump — a 2-7-3 dip from mid-January through mid-February.
But if you’re looking for the best underlying storyline of the campaign, it just might be the growth and development of Robert Thomas. Right before our eyes, the second-year center has come of age.
And that’s saying something, because his age is 20. He can’t buy a drink legally in the United States — not until July 2.
The numbers are up all across the board for Thomas — not dramatically, but noticeably. With 16 regular-season games still to be played, Thomas has 10 goals, 30 assists — for 40 points — in 61 games. Through all of last season, he had nine goals, 24 assists for 33 points.
He’s plus-10 this season; a year ago he finished minus-2. He’s getting about 1½ more minutes of playing time per game, and growing. But most noticeable of all is his improved puck-possession and passing.
A lot of this is a result of Thomas’ diligence, coupled with growing confidence. But the Blues’ coaching staff deserves a chunk of the credit for their work with Thomas and their patience.
“Definitely the coaches work with him,” head coach Craig Berube said. “(Assistant coach) Steve Ott’s put in a ton of time with him, with video and teaching and things like that.
“He’s obviously more involved this year than he was last year as a player. He’s playing in a different role this year, and he’s relishing it.
“The more ice time you give him, the better he plays. He’s getting more time this year, different looks, things like that, and he’s a tremendous player. He’s only gonna get better.”
Thomas could always skate. His father, Scott, said that was noticeable almost from the moment Thomas started skating at age 3 on the backyard rink at home in Aurora, Ontario, outside of Toronto.
The athletic prowess, as well as the high hockey IQ, apparently come from his mom’s side of the gene pool.
“She’s a really good athlete,” Scott said. “That’s one of the areas where she’s done well is that kind of sport IQ thing. She played a lot of football actually.”
“Football” as in soccer?
“No. ‘Football’ football,” Scott said. “Flag football.”
Debbie Waechter, she kept her last name when married, plays quarterback and wide receiver in rec leagues back home.
Her son plays a hockey version of quarterback, distributing the puck all around, although he’s occasionally on the receiving end as well. It’s hard to get the puck away from Thomas if you’re a defender — and that wasn’t really the case last season.
And if you happen to be playing on the same line, have your stick down. The puck could be headed your way at a moment’s notice.
“Be ready,” Berube said. “Because you never know when you’re gonna get it. I mean, it’s about positioning and being ready. His cutbacks and elusiveness at getting away from defenders — you just be in an area around him, he’ll get you the puck. He’s that good of a passer.”
For younger players — really all players — it’s about building trust with the head coach when it comes to getting ice time and having a meaningful role. A couple of things have happened recently to show that Berube has growing trust in Thomas.
Seven games ago, coinciding with the start of the latest win streak, Berube placed Thomas on the Blues’ second line centering wingers Zach Sanford and David Perron.
And as was seen against Dallas on Saturday and the New York Islanders on Thursday, Thomas has been getting a steady diet of work in 3-on-3 overtime play.
“Always got room to improve,” Thomas said. “I think I’ve taken some good steps up to this point. I still gotta work on my defensive side a little bit more. And getting in the right spots and stuff like that. That’s my next step for me, and just keep on building.”
Now that he’s playing more center, Thomas is taking more faceoffs. He’s already taken 282, compared with 220 all of last season as a rookie. He’s at a 42.6% success rate, which has to come up.
“When you don’t take ‘em for a while, it takes a little bit to kind of get back in your rhythm,” Thomas said.
He has been working with Ryan O’Reilly after practice to improve his faceoff success.
“Obviously, he’s one of the best in the game,” Thomas said. “And just being able to learn from that really goes a long way.”
Since the Sanford-Thomas-Perron line has been together, its three members have combined for five goals and eight assists. In three of seven games together, the trio has gone pointless, but they almost always get their share of scoring chances.
“I think he’s really finding his game this year,” Sanford said of Thomas. “Seeing him on the rushes and breakouts and finding those spots, and the way he hangs onto pucks down low and keeps plays alive. It’s really fun to be part of.”
And the fun is just beginning.