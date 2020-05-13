Auditor Galloway launches transparency portal to track COVID-19 response spending by State of Missouri

As part of her ongoing effort to examine Missouri's spending of federal funds provided by the coronavirus relief bill, State Auditor Nicole Galloway today unveiled a new online tool to give Missourians a detailed look at how state government is using those funds.

The Auditor's COVID-19 Response page tracks not only how much is received and expended in relief funds, but also lists which state and local government departments, vendors and expense categories are receiving the most funding.

"Unprecedented funding is flowing through Missouri to help with coronavirus relief, and taxpayers expect to know where their money is going," Auditor Galloway said. "With this online tool, we are offering a comprehensive way to track who is receiving funding, how much they are receiving, and what it is being used for. As we work together through this pandemic, Missourians deserve clear answers to ensure accountability and transparency."

The Auditor's Office is compiling the information for the COVID-19 Response page from data taken from the Statewide Advantage for Missouri (SAM II) system, which handles billions of dollars in financial transactions each year for the state of Missouri.

The online portal can be found at auditor.mo.gov/covid-19tracking or by visiting auditor.mo.gov and clicking on the "Covid-19 Response Tracking" button.

Auditor Nicole Galloway, CPA, was sworn in as the 38th auditor of the State of Missouri in 2015 and was elected to a second term in 2018. As State Auditor, she serves as the citizens' advocate, making sure government at all levels is efficient, effective and transparent. Since taking office she has placed an emphasis on identifying fraud in government and holding those responsible accountable. She is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Missouri and degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

