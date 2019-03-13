State auditor at courthouse

CPA and Senior Auditor from the State Of Missouri Office Emily Barraclough presents a letter to Madison County Commissioners and began an audit of the county collector's office and property tax system March 4.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

The office of Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway began an audit of the Madison County Collector's office and county tax system March 4.

The audit is expected to take between four to six weeks to complete.

An investigation into allegations of stealing began Nov. 15. It started at the request of the Madison County Sheriff's Department and with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control taking the lead.

MSHP Lt. Philip Gregory said, at this time, it is still an ongoing investigation and no more information can be released until it is completed.

The Madison County Commissioners and Madison County Collector received a letter March 4 from Audit Manager John Lieser of the Missouri State Auditor's office. According to the letter, the office is beginning an audit of the Madison County Collector and Property Tax System including the year ending Feb. 28, 2019.

According to the letter, the audit objectives are to evaluate internal controls over significant property tax functions, compliance with certain legal provisions and to determine the extent of monies missing from the county collector's office. 

Madison County Prosecutor Dwight Robbins' office indicated in November it is not involved in the investigation and has turned the matter over to the Public Corruption Division at the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

"We have been appointed as special prosecutor in the matter and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating,” Mary Compton, Missouri Attorney General's Office communications director said in November. 

Madison County Presiding Commissioner Jason Green confirmed the state auditors began the audit March 4.

"I believe the investigation will show the truth, because it is being handled by an outside source," Green said.

This is a developing story and the Democrat News will provide updates as they become available. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

