The office of Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway began an audit of the Madison County Collector's office and county tax system March 4.
The audit is expected to take between four to six weeks to complete.
An investigation into allegations of stealing began Nov. 15. It started at the request of the Madison County Sheriff's Department and with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control taking the lead.
MSHP Lt. Philip Gregory said, at this time, it is still an ongoing investigation and no more information can be released until it is completed.
The Madison County Commissioners and Madison County Collector received a letter March 4 from Audit Manager John Lieser of the Missouri State Auditor's office. According to the letter, the office is beginning an audit of the Madison County Collector and Property Tax System including the year ending Feb. 28, 2019.
According to the letter, the audit objectives are to evaluate internal controls over significant property tax functions, compliance with certain legal provisions and to determine the extent of monies missing from the county collector's office.
Madison County Prosecutor Dwight Robbins' office indicated in November it is not involved in the investigation and has turned the matter over to the Public Corruption Division at the Missouri Attorney General's Office.
"We have been appointed as special prosecutor in the matter and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating,” Mary Compton, Missouri Attorney General's Office communications director said in November.
Madison County Presiding Commissioner Jason Green confirmed the state auditors began the audit March 4.
"I believe the investigation will show the truth, because it is being handled by an outside source," Green said.
This is a developing story and the Democrat News will provide updates as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.