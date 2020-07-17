Austin Dean pushing for a spot in Cardinals outfield

The numbers look the same.

“We do recognize we do have to score runs,” Shildt said when asked how to read the box scores of camp. “We can’t sit there and alibi it.”

But they can look deeper, and do. Part of what drove the conversation Marmol and Shildt had during BP was the granular data the team is keeping from intrasquad games and the live batting practice sessions. Shildt pooled it with the numbers from the Grapefruit League play for a larger data set and said they were encouraged that their “chase rate” – fishing for pitches out of the zone – had been reduced from last season and was more in line with the league leaders.

Shildt said that has continued into “Summer Camp.” That was a focus of spring training as hitting coach Jeff Albert individualized the drills, and Shildt regularly described how the offensive uptick was going to be a process throughout spring. Spring stopped, that process did not, Shildt said.

“It already had life to it,” the manager described. “The life from (spring). These guys worked tremendously hard a) during the offseason, b) during spring training 1.0, and c) during the break. Guys were super-intentional. A lot of it just looks really right. We’re in a good spot offensively.”