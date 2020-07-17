Austin Dean pushing for a spot in Cardinals outfield

With a short, one-syllable, four-letter name to stitch between his shoulder blades, outfielder Austin Dean didn’t want a chunky number beneath it, so he spoke to the St. Louis Cardinals about changing to a single digit. He realized quickly how “pretty much every single digit number is retired,” so he requested one that wasn’t.
When he was told No. 5 would be, he remembered who wore it.
“Took my shot right there for zero,” said Dean, whose jersey reads like a nickname, Dean-O. “I’m going to stick with it. There could be some backlash with it. I don’t really care.”
As the Cardinals reach the final week of “Summer Camp,” they’ve had little time for a lot to change about the team that had spring training close on it more than four months ago. Jack Flaherty remains the opening day starter, and Adam Wainwright will follow. Kolten Wong has won the leadoff spot and Paul DeJong is being measured for cleanup. The opening in left field remains Tyler O’Neill’s to win and the offense remains the Cardinals to prove, and it’s in each of those places where Dean has done his part to change the numbers.
Acquired from the Marlins this past winter to ostensibly replace Jose Martinez while also being able to shuttle between Class AAA Memphis and the majors, Dean impressed in the early weeks of spring training. He had one of the two hits off Adam Wainwright in the intrasquad game Thursday, has been steady in previous intrasquad games, and stuck around after workouts to take grounders at first base to enhance his versatility.
“Dean has done a nice job,” manager Mike Shildt agreed. “He really has. We talked about, rightfully, O’Neill and (Lane) Thomas and (Harrison) Bader and, of course, (Dylan) Carlson. But Deaner has done a nice job. He’s taken some nice at-bats. He’s played solid defense. He’s put himself into the conversation for sure. But it is a crowd.
“It’s a little bit more status quo,” Shildt added. “Which is a good thing. Guys are doing what we hoped they would do.”
Which is to say more than the lineup did last year.
An area where the Cardinals insist they will improve is their offense, which lagged behind the other nine playoff teams in baseball, and one subset where that can happen is in the outfield. The Cardinals’ outfielders had the sixth-lowest batting average in the majors (.244) and hit the fewest doubles (88) of any NL outfield. Their OPS was .748, which ranked 20th in the majors. That was buoyed by a .783 OPS from left field — which is less an example of how left field led the charge and more an indictment on the whole outfield’s need to improve.
Only five teams, none of them playoff teams, had a lower outfield OPS.
The Cardinals have committed to giving O’Neill a look in left field, and Thomas is an option to win playing time in left or center, where Bader is the incumbent. Like Dean, Thomas described how “Summer Camp” at Busch Stadium is a different stage than spring training or Class AAA Memphis because from that third deck there might be an executive watching.
“It’s good to perform in front of the people who actually make the decision,” Thomas said.
Starting with a 30-man roster adds to the opportunity, too.
“Absolutely,” Dean said. “That’s the whole point. I feel like this is a good opportunity for me to show them what I have and show them I’m not messing around.”
The hunger for offense will guide some roster decisions, though Shildt didn’t bite when asked if he might follow the hot hand to who starts in left field. Top prospect Carlson looms as an option, perhaps as soon as the second week of the season. But the Cardinals have described left field, even in a 60-game schedule, as more of a slow boil than a microwaved hot seat.
During batting practice Thursday, Shildt and bench coach Oliver Marmol mulled the type of offense they see and should have. There was some shuffling of the lineup for Thursday’s intrasquad game — with the starting infielders split onto separate teams for the first time — and that was done to balance the lineups as well as to give Shildt some new hitters for his dugout. The results were not different. At one point the Cardinals pitchers had an 18 consecutive scoreless innings streak going against their teammates, and not one of the five runs scored in Thursday’s intrasquad came on a base hit.
Dexter Fowler started a 10th-inning simulation as the extra runner at second base, and he promptly reached third on a throwing error and scored on a fielding error. Two more runs were forced home by bases-loaded walks, and the other two runs were awarded because the inning was stopped before a second out when the pitcher reached his planned count.
The numbers look the same.
“We do recognize we do have to score runs,” Shildt said when asked how to read the box scores of camp. “We can’t sit there and alibi it.”
But they can look deeper, and do. Part of what drove the conversation Marmol and Shildt had during BP was the granular data the team is keeping from intrasquad games and the live batting practice sessions. Shildt pooled it with the numbers from the Grapefruit League play for a larger data set and said they were encouraged that their “chase rate” – fishing for pitches out of the zone – had been reduced from last season and was more in line with the league leaders.
Shildt said that has continued into “Summer Camp.” That was a focus of spring training as hitting coach Jeff Albert individualized the drills, and Shildt regularly described how the offensive uptick was going to be a process throughout spring. Spring stopped, that process did not, Shildt said.
“It already had life to it,” the manager described. “The life from (spring). These guys worked tremendously hard a) during the offseason, b) during spring training 1.0, and c) during the break. Guys were super-intentional. A lot of it just looks really right. We’re in a good spot offensively.”
Dean used his time since spring training to see live pitching at least once a week. He had a pack of minor-league pitchers also working out nearby, and that allowed him to regularly see pitches. He didn’t start swinging at them until closer to the start of “Summer Camp,” but he was tracking, keeping his timing, and when he got to St. Louis he was intent on showing more than his jersey number had changed.
He was going to be more aggressive in his approach.
He was going to try and force his way into any spot left.
He was going to leave zero up to chance.
“Some of the guys during quarantine didn’t have the opportunity to do it, or just didn’t want to,” Dean said. “I’m in a boat where I’m trying to make a team. I’m trying to impress the front office, kind of give them a reason why to put me on the team.”
