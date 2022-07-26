Author signing, book sale in Ironton

Join us in welcoming authors Shaen Layle (Mehl), Jocelyn McClay, and Sharee Stover to the Ironton branch of Ozark Regional Library on Aug. 19 between 10 a.m. and noon.

USA Today bestselling author Shaen Layle writes inspirational cozy mystery for Guideposts fiction; Publisher's Weekly bestselling author Jocelyn McClay writes Amish romance for Love Inspired; and Sharee Stover is a Publisher's Weekly bestselling author who writes award-winning Christian romantic suspense.

Authors will sell and/or sign copies of their books so bring your own copies, plan to buy a copy, or just come to chat books.

This program is free and open to the public. It is an open house event so drop in anytime between 10 a.m. noon. Light refreshments will be served. Call Ironton at 573-546-2615 with any questions.