Authorities investigate Tuesday night shooting incident in Goose Creek

An investigation is underway after a shooting incident in Goose Creek Tuesday night.

A press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department (SFCSD) states that at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday, SFCSD deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 6200 block of Osage Drive in the Goose Creek Lake Development.

Officers located a 29-year-old male at a separate residence within the development who had been shot multiple times. The victim was conscious and alert and was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

The release states a 19-year-old male was taken into custody and remains incarcerated in the St. Francois County Detention Center. Both scenes were processed by SFCSD detectives, who continue to investigate the incident.

Formal charges have not been filed at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

