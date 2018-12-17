The Ste. Genevieve man whom police were trying to locate has been found dead and police have a suspect in custody.
Ste. Genevieve County Major Jason Schott said they found Aaron M. Armantrout, 36, of Ste. Genevieve, dead Monday afternoon in his 2000 BMW 540i in the Potosi area.
“We ask that you keep the family and friends of Aaron in your thoughts and prayers,” Schott said. “It is extremely hard losing a family member at any time but especially during the Christmas season, and by such a senseless act.”
Schott said Aaron Armantrout is the victim of a homicide. He said this is an ongoing investigation, so few details have been released
“We do have one person in custody and we are currently seeking charges related to the death of Aaron,” Schott said. “More details will be released once we have a warrant and charges.”
The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department had been looking for Aaron and his wife, Susan J. Armantrout, 41, of Ste. Genevieve, after Aaron Armantrout was last seen Saturday evening at his home and had not been heard from since. The sheriff’s department was called out the couple’s home for a "check the well-being."
Susan Armantrout was located late Sunday evening in St. Francois County after someone contacted authorities and reported they knew where Susan Armantrout was located as well as the truck.
Bonne Terre police officers were called to the 100 block of Dover St. in Bonne Terre at 10:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment.
She was taken into custody for questioning without incident and Ste. Genevieve sent out their detective to take her back for questioning and they had the truck towed as well. The sheriff’s department had been following up on a few leads, which led them to Potosi.
This is a developing story and more information will be released when it becomes available.
