Avalanche of goals was of near-record proportions

But substitute “Colorado” for “Detroit” and you can almost hear coach Craig Berube’s voice in those Boivin comments. OK, Berube probably would have been more blunt.

Just behind that 10-1 loss, the Blues have now suffered six losses by eight goals in franchise history — three coming by scores of 9-1 and three coming in 8-0 contests.

Ryan O’Reilly undoubtedly is unaware of such facts. He’s the team captain, after all, not team historian. But he does know a clunker when he sees one, and in that vein, one of his postgame comments in particular spoke volumes.

“It’s my fault,” O’Reilly said. “It’s some other guys, too.”

Accountable to a fault, O’Reilly routinely blames himself after losses. But this is the first time he has said anything like “some other guys, too.” So you know it had to be bad.

“It’s not fun losing, especially like that,” defenseman Colton Parayko said after the game. “It’s on us to just flip the page now. It’s a split here in Colorado and it’s our turn to go back home and win some games and start fresh.