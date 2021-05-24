Avalanche turn the lights out on Blues

Getting dominated by the Avalanche only puts an exclamation point on that rapid decline.

So there will be plenty to analyze and discuss in the days and weeks to come. All sorts of ashes to stir. But coach Craig Berube wasn’t ready to do that 10 minutes after Sunday’s loss.

“I don’t want to sit here and just dissect everything right now,” Berube said. “I don’t think it’s the right time. Listen, they were better than us. They beat us four straight. They’re a great team. We weren’t good enough. That’s the bottom line.”

Once again, the Blues didn’t generate much offense Sunday at Enterprise Center. Only a bit of a third-period push even got them to 20 shots on goal by game’s end.

“I thought tonight we didn’t take care of the puck well enough,” said O’Reilly, who had two assists Sunday but finished without a goal in the series. “We kind of turned it over a lot, tried for the easy game again.

“We’ve had bad stretches like that all year. And we can’t generate. We didn’t set each other up. It’s tough because that’s our structure. We gotta put it in and forecheck and build our game from there. And we really didn’t have enough of that tonight.”

Or all series, and all season for that matter.