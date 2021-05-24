Avalanche turn the lights out on Blues

It was fun while it lasted. But not that much fun. The Blues went quietly into the night Sunday, losing 5-2 in Game 4 of their opening-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche.
Swept in four games.
Forget about the talk of cheap shots, less-than-stellar officiating, bad bounces. Yes, the Blues were missing some players: leading scorer David Perron for the entire series, and three of their top six defensemen for two-plus games.
But no mistake, the Blues were outclassed — by a composite score of 20-7. The better team won.
“Clearly,” said captain Ryan O’Reilly. “As you can see, we didn’t even give ourselves a chance. I feel bad for Binner, too, he played outstanding for us. (Colorado was) clearly the better team. We couldn’t even get one of them, which is tough.”
The Blues were swept in a best-of-seven series for the first time since the 2011-12 season, against the Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference semifinals.
Jordan Binnington, the darling of the Blues’ Stanley Cup run in 2019, played well Sunday — certainly better than he did in Saturday’s 5-1 loss. But he’s now lost nine consecutive postseason games, with his last playoff triumph coming in Game 7 of the Cup Final against Boston.
In the bigger picture, the Blues haven’t been the same team since they entered the Edmonton bubble last July for the 2019-20 playoffs. In fact, they’re a sub-.500 team overall — 29-30-10 — starting with the bubble, which boggles the mind.
Getting dominated by the Avalanche only puts an exclamation point on that rapid decline.
So there will be plenty to analyze and discuss in the days and weeks to come. All sorts of ashes to stir. But coach Craig Berube wasn’t ready to do that 10 minutes after Sunday’s loss.
“I don’t want to sit here and just dissect everything right now,” Berube said. “I don’t think it’s the right time. Listen, they were better than us. They beat us four straight. They’re a great team. We weren’t good enough. That’s the bottom line.”
Once again, the Blues didn’t generate much offense Sunday at Enterprise Center. Only a bit of a third-period push even got them to 20 shots on goal by game’s end.
“I thought tonight we didn’t take care of the puck well enough,” said O’Reilly, who had two assists Sunday but finished without a goal in the series. “We kind of turned it over a lot, tried for the easy game again.
“We’ve had bad stretches like that all year. And we can’t generate. We didn’t set each other up. It’s tough because that’s our structure. We gotta put it in and forecheck and build our game from there. And we really didn’t have enough of that tonight.”
Or all series, and all season for that matter.
Even so, there was a glimmer of hope Sunday for the Blues after a scoreless first period. Something strange and wonderful happened at the 4:25 mark of the second period. Vladimir Tarasenko scored a goal. And the Blues took the lead.
It was the first goal of these playoffs for Tarasenko and his first postseason goal since Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against Boston.
So after 204 minutes 25 seconds in this series, the Blues had their first lead.
But the goal didn’t exactly give the Blues a spark. They were outshot 11-3 over the rest of the second period — and two of those 11 went in the net for Colorado.
With just two seconds left on a power play, Brandon Saad beat Binnington with a floater stick side to tie the game 1-1. The Blues’ lead had lasted all of 7 minutes 12 seconds.
A little over three minutes later, Colorado had the lead on — stop if you’ve heard this before — a net-front deflection. Colorado’s forwards made themselves at home throughout the series in front of the St. Louis net, and this time it was Gabriel Landeskog’s deflection that made it a 2-1 Avs with 5:07 left in the second.
Colorado kept the momentum going at the start of the third period with Mikko Rantanen scoring off a rush. Somehow, nobody bothered to pick up Rantanen on the play, even though Colton Parayko was pointing in his direction. (For someone to pick up Rantanen.) It typified a season of coverage breakdowns and defensive lapses.
And it typified a series dominated by the Avs’ top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Rantanen and Landeskog.
“Pretty much all series we didn’t check that line good enough,” Berube said. “And again tonight, they found a way to produce — that top line of the Avalanche — and we didn’t do a good enough job defensively against them.”
The MacKinnon line had nine goals and 16 assists in the series. Granted three of the goals were empty-netters by MacKinnon.
Tarasenko made it a 3-2 game with 11:21 to play on a power-play goal, giving him his first multi-goal playoff game since Game 1 of the 2019 Western Conference semifinals against Dallas.
“You can’t say that scoring two goals (when) the season’s done is a relief,” Tarasenko said. “It’s not a comparable thing. It was not enough to win the game. I don’t see the reason to talk about goals right now, honestly.”
There was no miracle rally on this night. Mike Hoffman’s season — and most likely, his time in St. Louis — ended when he received a four-minute high-sticking penalty with 1:48 to play. Colorado added a couple of empty-net goals, giving the Avs six empty-netters for the series, or just one shy of the Blues’ overall total.
“We’re all disappointed with just the effort and the details tonight,” O’Reilly said. “We didn’t have the desperation that we should have.”
“Desperation’s a good word,” Berube said. “I don’t think it was there by enough guys.”