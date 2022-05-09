Azalea Festival Car Show

This year there were seven big prizes and dozens of category trophies. The Best of Show went to Clyde Schaefer and his 1977 Chevy Scottsdale 4x4. Ray Hull and his 1983 GMC High Sierra were awarded both Ladies Choice and Queen's Choice. The title of Mayor's Choice went to Dick Rehkop and his 1971 Chevelle. The Azalea Board's Choice was awarded to Stephen and Colleen Twomey and their 1948 Ford F-150. People's Choice went to Kaden Counts and his 1980 Camaro. Lastly, the Kid's Choice was the 1992 Chevy S10 owned by JD Roark.