Art and Cindy Aber--Wood Craft
East Missouri Action Agency--Information/Resources
Janet Allen--Foaming Sugar Scrubs, Bubble Bath, Wax Melts
Gig Apparel LLC--Screen Printed Apparel Embroidery
Melisa Barker--Color Street Nails
Melisa Barker--Handmade Crystal Bracelets, Small Crystals
JTS Creations--Terre Beech, Tumblers, Coffee Mugs, Earings
Judy Bell--Children Clothing, Hair Products
Alle Bidwell--Metaphysical, Art Crystals, Crystals
Richele Boland--Dog Treats, Bandanas/Bows
Buck Creek Boutique--Freeze Dried Candy
Adam Bowlin--Handmade Candles, Soap
Bucky Branham--Cedar Furniture
Noni Brewington--Jewelry, Crochet, Needle Felt
Dennis Bryant--Give Away Bibles
Donald Cartee--Wood Carver
Teresa Carter-- Misc. Craft
Nu Zeta--Baby Contest
Monica Coffey--T'P, T-Shirts, Pop Guns, Misc.
Cindy's Corner--Tumblers, Hoodies, Mouse Pads, Keychains
Very Very Good Jerky--Different Kinds of Jerky
Crowe's Candles LLC--Scented Candles
Tracy Dickinson--Wood Craft
Chrissy Dixon--Quilts, Tumblers, T-Shirts
Rustic Charm--Tammy Duncan--Car Coasters, Acrylic Earings
JoAnna Farrah--Organic Body And Bath, Aprons, Old Windows Painted
Sherry and Sarah Fish--Scentey, Vinyl Crafts
Oh Fudge--Fudge of Several Different Kinds
Ashley Gall--Tumblers, T-Shirts, Misc.
Rylann Garica--Hair Products
Gerald Godfrey--Misc., Info
Project Graduation--Raffle Ticket Sales
Kari Hardy--Crafts, Clothing
Madison County Health Dept.--Programs Offered Through The Dept.
Coutney Henson--Misc. Crafts
Toni Hinkle--Misc.
Kandis Hoagland--Paparazzi and Handmade Resin
Jessica Harris--Tumblers, T-Shirts, Wood Signs
Miller's Hobby Farm--Baked Goods and Crafts
Robert and Judy Hoeft--Salsa and Jelly
Jessica Huffman--Laser Engraving/Cutting
Tonie Jackson--Soaps, Salts, Massage, Wellness
Farron Judd--Religious Info
Amber Langston--Beads, Key Chains, Blankets
Tina and Jareny--Name on Rice, Leather, Wood Items
Chuck Maddox--Mountain Man Scrubs
Denise Martin--Quilted Items, Dog Bandanas
Ashlee Mathews--Goat Milk Soap
Jessica Mattock--Jewelry, Beaded Wristklets
Magical Mothering--Herbal Craft, Crystal
Jessica McMahan--Crystels, Herbs, Teas, Macramé, Wood
Rose Mair--Info On The Wild ones, Nature Plants
Karen Moore--Tumblers, Jewelry
Larry Myracle--Hats, Shirts, Air Fresheners, Cups
Debra Nelson--Customizable Fairy Wings, Hand Embroidered Earnings
Kevin Papin--Bird Houses, Squirrel Feeder
Gabrial Parker--Demo Of Items In Live Action Role Playing Events
Susan Patterson--T-Shirts, Jewelry
Sarah Pearman--3D Shadow Boxes, Engraved Slate
John Pingel--Rounded Oak
Susannie Piper--Pouring Paintings, Coasters, Glasses, Cutting Boards
Jennifer Pollock--Pen Ink, Water Color
Tammy Pritchett and Jennifer Chandler--Free Standing Lace
CC Resteration--Crochet, Recycle Fabric, Pillows
Gerri Rolens--Fudge, Rugs, Popcorn Balls
Laura Ruby--Crafts, Crochet/Plastic Canvas
Michelle Schnurr--Snuggles Buggles
Debbie & Irene--Do Mesh Crosses, Pillow Cases, Pillow, Jewelry
Tracy Shoemaker--Wreaths and Things
Lonnie Smallen--Honey Products
Joy Starkey--Homemade Soap, Wreathes, Sewn Products
Kelli Stevens--Tumblers, Shirts, Pens, Keychains
Ashley Sullivan--Baby Clothes, Baby Items, Dog Accessories
Lisa Thompson--Blacksmith
Peggy Thrasher--Misc. Crafts
Huck Finn Trade Post--Handmade Items
Al and Candie Treece--All Them Witches and More
Sean Unbeck--Can Candles, Wax Melts, Soaps, Tumblers
Jo Vigil--Jewelry, Misc. Crafts
Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council--Information
Gary Voelcker--Hand Bags, Wallets, Sheets
Rebecca Walker--Sunglasses, Air Freshener, Candles
Pamela Schriemp and Donna Webb--Freeze Died Treats
Adam and Melissa--Homemade Spices
Ashlyn Williams--Photo Booth, Bonjour Booth
Wendy Wimmer--Cool Ties, Wire Rings
Linda Wotczuk--Wreaths
Kathryn Zimmer--Pampered Chef