Azalea Festival Parade Float Winners

New Era Bank's float entry won the title of Grand Prize during this year's Azalea Festival Parade. The business graciously donated its winnings back to the Azalea Festival Board.
Victoria Kemper
In the Commercial division of the Azalea Festival Parade Float competition Swinford Realty took first place and chose to donate its winnings back to the Azalea Festival Board. Country Pawfection Pet Salon took second and Groomer Has It came in third.
The Fredericktown Soccer Club had to rush back from a game in Perryville but made it just in time to enter into the Azalea Parade. It's float took first place in the youth division.
In the Religious/Civic category Fresh Anointing Church took first and Blackcat Community Partnership came in second.
