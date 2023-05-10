Azalea Festival Parade Float Winners May 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 7 Madison County Relay for Life's float entry won the title of Grand Prize during this year's Azalea Festival Parade. In the Commercial division of the Azalea Festival Parade Float competition New Era Bank took first place. In the Religious/Civic category of the Azalea Festival Parade, Blackcat Community Partnership came in first place. The Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home float was awarded the Young at Heart ribbon during the Azalea Festival Parade, Sunday. Fresh Anointing's float entry took second place in the Civic/Religious category of the 2023 Azalea Parade. Thal's Hardware's float entry was awarded second place in the Commercial category of the 2023 Azalea Parade. Swinford Realty's parade float entry took third place in the Commercial category of the 2023 Azalea Parade. Related to this story Most Popular Arrested on charges of child porn A Farmington man, William F. Howell, 23, is in the St. Francois County Jail on charges of possessing child porn. Park Hills man given 20 years in Illinois SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Park Hills man, Thomas J. Wilkinson IV, 56, was sentenced on May 1 to 20 years in prison, to be followed by five years o… Local company on fast track to install fiber optic Aptitude Internet Solutions of Farmington held a groundbreaking ceremony last month. It wasn’t to celebrate the planned construction of a new … Media Views: Tom Ackerman to call Cardinals games this weekend on Bally Sports Midwest Tom Ackerman, a sports director for KMOX-AM 1120, is set to fulfill a career goal of doing TV play-by-play for Cardinals games this weekend. Man dies in fatal accident Tuesday The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several accidents recently, including a fatality Tuesday morning in St. Francois County.