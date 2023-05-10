Azalea Festival Queen Laura Mayhew presents "Ruth" and her owner Tara Pruitt with the Best of Show trophy and ribbon during the Azalea Festival Pet Show. The contest is sponsored by Fredericktown Animal Hospital and Fredericktown Farmers 4-H. The judges this year are volunteers for Furever Paws and Claws, Charlet Pense, Scott Stephens, and Sarah Stephens. Steve Head was the M.C. for the competition.
The winners of the Smallest Pet are first place "Nugget" owned by Cora Huff, center, second place "Cookie" owned by BJ Davis, left, and third place "Gigi" owned by Missy Burnia.
In the category of Most Unusual Pet, from left, "Starr" owned by Annie Tilk took first place, "Scarlett" owned by Karen Hill came in second, and "Marnie" owned by Courtney Henson placed third.
In the category of Most Creative Costume, "Scarlett" owned by Karen Hill, center, came in first place, "Ruth" owned by Tara Pruitt, right, took second, and "Alpha" owned by Winter Dill placed third.
In the category of Best Trick, from left, "Marnie" owned by Courtney Henson took first place, "Nemo" owned by Jonah Pirtle placed second, and "Remi" owned by Abby Parson took third.
The winners of the Biggest Pet are, from right, first place "Artimus" owned by Jess Beatman, second place "Star" owned by Annie Tilk, and third place "Gypsy" owned by Joey Harrison.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several accidents recently, including a fatality Tuesday morning in St. Francois County.
