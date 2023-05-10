Azalea Festival Queen Laura Mayhew presents "Ruth" and her owner Tara Pruitt with the Best of Show trophy and ribbon during the Azalea Festival Pet Show. The contest is sponsored by Fredericktown Animal Hospital and Fredericktown Farmers 4-H. The judges this year are volunteers for Furever Paws and Claws, Charlet Pense, Scott Stephens, and Sarah Stephens. Steve Head was the M.C. for the competition.