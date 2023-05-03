Year, Festival Theme, Board Chairman, Azalea Queen
1963 May Time is Azalea Time; Pat Patterson; Sandra Behring
1964 May Time is Azalea Time; Maurice Graham; Donna Husky
1965 May Time is Azalea Time; Maurice Graham; Becky McKinnis
1966 May Time is Azalea Time; Sam Najim; Sandie Miller
1967 Song Titles; Sam Najim; Jane Counts
1968 Historical Events; Oscar King; Nyla Reagan
1969 Special Calendar Days; Oscar King; Lisa Revelle
1970 Movie Titles; Dale Tidwell; Becky Umfleet
1971 Missouri-150 years; Jim Hutton; Barbara Whitworth
1972 A Salute to Disney; Maurice Graham; April Hicks
1973 Happiness “Is”; Betty Schmale; Connie Jones
1974 Remember When; Walt Ryan; Melissa Tinnin
1975 What If?; Mary Fullerton; Susan Wilson
1976 This is My Country; George McKenney; Andrea Bollinger
1977 The Best Day of the Year; Ray Skaggs; Mindy Boswell
1978 Peoples, Places, and Things; Buddy Smith; Kim Stevens
1979 What the World Needs Now; Billie O’Brien; Sondra Alexander
1980 A Time For; Don Elrod; Elise Wagner
1981 It’s So Nice To; Gary Whitener; Joan Paczkowski
1982 Then and Now; Anna Wengler; Mary Barron
1983 A Little Bit of; Kathy DeSpain; Dorcas Unruh
1984 Celebration; Robert Firebaugh; Teri Paczkowski
1985 Country Fun; Billie O’Brien; Kim White
1986 Our Hero; Billie O’Brien; Lisa Berry
1987 The Best of 25; Billie O’Brien; Deana Moser
1988 Step Back in History; J.C. Shetley Jr.; Nicole Pellicer
1989 All American; J.C. Shetley Jr.; Joy Starkey
1990 A Time for All Seasons; Mike Berry; Jenny LaChance
1991 Whatever Happened To; Ruth Ann Stillwell; Amy Steska
1992 Thirty Years Ago; Rick Pogue; Jenifer Howser
1993 Pride of America; Bobby McDaniel; Kristina Bridges
1994 Committed to the Future; Wayne Sherrill; Jill Mooney
1995 The Best of Madison County; Dr. Philip Wulfert; Susie Picou
1996 Silver Screen; Dr. Philip Wulfert; Risha Sheets
1997 Celebration- Salute to the Yrs.; Sharon East; Beth Royer
1998 The Best Things in Life; Ernie Terry; Jeannie Rehkop
1999 Township 2000-Then and Now; Ernie Terry; Michelle Whitworth
2000 Celebrate the Millennium; Alan Kopitsky; Cortney Gowen
2001 A Family Reunion; Alan Kopitsky; Hannah Royer
2002 Looking Back, Reaching Forward; Jean Sherrill; Elizabeth Holbrook
2003 True to the Red, White, and Blue; Jean Sherrill; Rachael Whitener
2004 World of Change-More in 2004; Jeff Chapman; Crystal Settle
2005 Tribute to Life; Jeff Chapman; Ashley Amelunke
2006 Come Sail Away; Jean Sherrill; Tracy Sample
2007 Fairy Tales; Jean Sherrill; Abby Boyd
2008 Ole Time Western Round-Up; Bill Sonderman; Laura Mooney
2009 Together We Can; Bill Sonderman; Allison Barron
2010 Best of Hollywood; Jean Sherrill; Bethany Hovis
2011 See You in the Funny Paper; Jean Sherrill; Kaitlynn Johnson
2012 Reliving the Memories; J.C. Shetley; Sarah Fults
2013 A Weekend of Holidays; J.C. Shetley; Stephanie Lawrence
2014 Peace, Love, and Azaleas; J.C. Shetley; Courtney Holliday
2015 'Azalea's in Wonderland - A Disney Themed Weekend'; J.C. Shetley; Haley Holliday
2016 'Calling All Super Heroes;' Rhonda Denman; Leah Singleton
2017 'Under the Sea;' Rhonda Denman; Joslyn Schott
2018 'Celebrating 200 Years of Madison County' Jim Thompson; Lynsey Gulley
2019 'The Best of the 80's' Jim Thompson; Maya Francis
2020 No Festival
2021 "Game Night" J.C. Shetley; Brezlyn Boswell
2022 'Rockin' in the 60s' J.C. Shetley; Katie Rohan
2023 'There's No Place Like the Azalea Festival' Jim Thompson; ????????