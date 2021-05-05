 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Azalea Festival Through The Years
0 comments

Azalea Festival Through The Years

  • 0

Year, Festival Theme, Board Chairman, Azalea Queen

1963 May Time is Azalea Time; Pat Patterson; Sandra Behring

1964 May Time is Azalea Time; Maurice Graham; Donna Husky

1965 May Time is Azalea Time; Maurice Graham; Becky McKinnis

1966 May Time is Azalea Time; Sam Najim; Sandie Miller

1967 Song Titles; Sam Najim; Jane Counts

1968 Historical Events; Oscar King; Nyla Reagan

1969 Special Calendar Days; Oscar King; Lisa Revelle

1970 Movie Titles; Dale Tidwell; Becky Umfleet

1971 Missouri-150 years; Jim Hutton; Barbara Whitworth

1972 A Salute to Disney; Maurice Graham; April Hicks

1973 Happiness “Is”; Betty Schmale; Connie Jones

1974 Remember When; Walt Ryan; Melissa Tinnin

1975 What If?; Mary Fullerton; Susan Wilson

1976 This is My Country; George McKenney; Andrea Bollinger

1977 The Best Day of the Year; Ray Skaggs; Mindy Boswell

1978 Peoples, Places, and Things; Buddy Smith; Kim Stevens

1979 What the World Needs Now; Billie O’Brien; Sondra Alexander

1980 A Time For; Don Elrod; Elise Wagner

1981 It’s So Nice To; Gary Whitener; Joan Paczkowski

1982 Then and Now; Anna Wengler; Mary Barron

1983 A Little Bit of; Kathy DeSpain; Dorcas Unruh

1984 Celebration; Robert Firebaugh; Teri Paczkowski

1985 Country Fun; Billie O’Brien; Kim White

1986 Our Hero; Billie O’Brien; Lisa Berry

1987 The Best of 25; Billie O’Brien; Deana Moser

1988 Step Back in History; J.C. Shetley Jr.; Nicole Pellicer

1989 All American; J.C. Shetley Jr.; Joy Starkey

1990 A Time for All Seasons; Mike Berry; Jenny LaChance

1991 Whatever Happened To; Ruth Ann Stillwell; Amy Steska

1992 Thirty Years Ago; Rick Pogue; Jenifer Howser

1993 Pride of America; Bobby McDaniel; Kristina Bridges

1994 Committed to the Future; Wayne Sherrill; Jill Mooney

1995 The Best of Madison County; Dr. Philip Wulfert; Susie Picou

1996 Silver Screen; Dr. Philip Wulfert; Risha Sheets

1997 Celebration- Salute to the Yrs.; Sharon East; Beth Royer

1998 The Best Things in Life; Ernie Terry; Jeannie Rehkop

1999 Township 2000-Then and Now; Ernie Terry; Michelle Whitworth

2000 Celebrate the Millennium; Alan Kopitsky; Cortney Gowen

2001 A Family Reunion; Alan Kopitsky; Hannah Royer

2002 Looking Back, Reaching Forward; Jean Sherrill; Elizabeth Holbrook

2003 True to the Red, White, and Blue; Jean Sherrill; Rachael Whitener

2004 World of Change-More in 2004; Jeff Chapman; Crystal Settle

2005 Tribute to Life; Jeff Chapman; Ashley Amelunke

2006 Come Sail Away; Jean Sherrill; Tracy Sample

2007 Fairy Tales; Jean Sherrill; Abby Boyd

2008 Ole Time Western Round-Up; Bill Sonderman; Laura Mooney

2009 Together We Can; Bill Sonderman; Allison Barron

2010 Best of Hollywood; Jean Sherrill; Bethany Hovis

2011 See You in the Funny Paper; Jean Sherrill; Kaitlynn Johnson

2012 Reliving the Memories; J.C. Shetley; Sarah Fults

2013 A Weekend of Holidays; J.C. Shetley; Stephanie Lawrence

2014 Peace, Love, and Azaleas; J.C. Shetley; Courtney Holliday

2015 'Azalea's in Wonderland - A Disney Themed Weekend'; J.C. Shetley; Haley Holliday

2016 'Calling All Super Heroes;' Rhonda Denman; Leah Singleton

2017 'Under the Sea;' Rhonda Denman; Joslyn Schott

2018 'Celebrating 200 Years of Madison County' Jim Thompson; Lynsey Gulley

2019 'The Best of the 80's' Jim Thompson; Maya Francis

2020 No Festival

2021 "Game Night" J.C. Shetley; ??????

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate dies at FCC
Crime and Courts

Inmate dies at FCC

  • Updated

According to a Missouri Department of Corrections news release issued by Communications Director Karen Pojmann, an inmate has died at Farmingt…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News