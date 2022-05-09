Azalea Pet Show Winners

"Peter" owned by the McMillen girls was chosen as Best of Show at the Azalea Pet Show sponsored by the Fredericktown Animal Hospital and Fredericktown Farmers 4-H. This year's judges were Rita Lamb, Alan Lamb and Allie Lamb. The event, which had a huge amount of interest this year, was M.C.ed by the wonderful Steve Head.
In the category of Most Obedient/Best Trick "Piper" owned by Courtney Henson, center, took first place, "Jobe" with owner Paul Freihert, right, placed second and "Stanley" with his owner Paxton Clark came in third.
In the category of Most Unusual "Bat Crab" and its owner Quinton Shell, center, took home the first place trophy, "Hairy" owned by David Burk, right, placed second, and "Coco" owned by Madelyn came in third.
In the category of Biggest Pet, "Stanley" and his owner Paxton Clark, center, took first place, "Baxter" owned by Shayna Russom, right, came in second place, and "Twilight" owned by Brenda Cowling placed third.
In the category of Most Creative Costume, "Ruby" owned by Amy Harding, center, took home first place, "Star" owned by Amie Tilk, right, came in second, and "Harmony" owned by Sam Tinnin placed third.
In the category of Smallest Pet, "Yeta," the hissing cockroach, owned by Bonnie Cowling, center, took first place, "Murphy" owned by Emma Chandler, left, came in second, and "Victoria" owned by Cora Huff took home third.
