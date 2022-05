The 2022 Azalea Queen Scholarship Pageant will be at 7 p.m., Friday, at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Auditorium.

This year's theme is: "Azaleas in the Sky With Diamonds."

There are 11 contestants vying for the 2022 crown. Admission is $3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0