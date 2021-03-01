Back in the ballpark for the first time in 354 days, fans rise to greet Arenado in Cardinals debut

The Cardinals’ third baseman flew out in the third inning, finished his first three innings 0 for two, and the one chance he had to make a play in the field would have been a dazzling one. He dived to his left and clipped what became an RBI single.

“It’s hard to explain (because) you want to go into these games and you want to be ready to go, but spring training a lot of us aren’t ready to go,” Arenado said. “My timing is not there yet. Obviously, I have to get my timing down. That’s going to take some time but when you get a standing O and you want to do something for them. Miss some pitches. The timing is a little off. That’s why we’re here.”

The Cardinals have had him here for more than two weeks, and still manager Mike Shildt walked up to Arenado before Sunday’s game and welcomed him.

“Look,” the manager said. “It’s just great to see you on our side.”

As his first game as a Cardinals neared, Arenado warmed up his arm by playing catch with Goldschmidt. He stood beside Edman near center field as they whipped throws to Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong, respectively, at the right-field line.