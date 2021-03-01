Back in the ballpark for the first time in 354 days, fans rise to greet Arenado in Cardinals debut

JUPITER, Fla. — With limited fans scattered around the ballpark, separated by canvas-covered boundaries of empty seats, and expansive protocols in place, there was not much normal about baseball return’s to Roger Dean Stadium for the first time in 354 days until there was the most normal, Cardinal thing of all.
In the first inning, with the bases loaded, Nolan Arenado walked to the plate and the small crowd rose to its feet.
The newest All-Star added to the flock always gets a standing ovation.
“Definitely saw it. Definitely heard it. And it was awesome” he said. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for (Cardinals fans while) on the other side, and now I have them on my side.”
The Cardinals and Washington Nationals played to a 4-4 tie through nine innings Sunday in front of 1,204 in paid attendance. All had their temperatures checked upon entry, agreed to stick to their assigned “pods” when seated, and many of them even went so far as to wear a mandatory face covering, per Roger Dean Stadium rules.
Players were not permitted to sign autographs, and interaction between players and fans was restricted, if not entirely blocked by social distancing guidelines, blocked-off rows, and barriers constructed at the ballpark.
The sparse crowd allowed one young fan’s voice to carry, given helium by his excitement and youth, as he shouted to Cardinals’ leadoff hitter Tommy Edman: “Go Tommy! Go Tommy!”
The limited attendance summoned enough noise for Arenado that his family across the country took note and sent the longtime Colorado Rockies star texts.
He called them “pretty stoked.”
Acquired a month ago from the Rockies in a trade more than a year in the making, Arenado hit in the cleanup slot, where he’s hit often in his career and where the Cardinals are eager to see an MVP-caliber player thrive. Edman’s leadoff single and back-to-back walks to Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt set up Arenado with the bases loaded for his first ever Grapefruit League at-bat.
He stepped into the box and rocked from foot to foot, and then leaned back — a routine Cardinals fans soon will have memorized, if they are not already mimicking it at home. Against Washington righthander Erick Fedde, Arenado got the count to 2-2 by fouling off both strikes he saw. Fedde came back with a cutter that veered well out of the zone, and Arenado appeared to check his swing.
He shook his head and mouthed “no, no” as an appeal was requested.
The ump said “yes, yes” and Arenado was out.
“Obviously, I was trying to stay locked in on the at-bat (after the ovation). It wasn’t a very great at-bat in that situation,” Arenado said. “Not very close. It was a bad pitch. I shouldn’t have swung at it. I was not happy about it that’s for sure. I wanted to drive them in.”
The Cardinals’ third baseman flew out in the third inning, finished his first three innings 0 for two, and the one chance he had to make a play in the field would have been a dazzling one. He dived to his left and clipped what became an RBI single.
“It’s hard to explain (because) you want to go into these games and you want to be ready to go, but spring training a lot of us aren’t ready to go,” Arenado said. “My timing is not there yet. Obviously, I have to get my timing down. That’s going to take some time but when you get a standing O and you want to do something for them. Miss some pitches. The timing is a little off. That’s why we’re here.”
The Cardinals have had him here for more than two weeks, and still manager Mike Shildt walked up to Arenado before Sunday’s game and welcomed him.
“Look,” the manager said. “It’s just great to see you on our side.”
As his first game as a Cardinals neared, Arenado warmed up his arm by playing catch with Goldschmidt. He stood beside Edman near center field as they whipped throws to Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong, respectively, at the right-field line.
At the start of the first inning, he finished taking grounders from Goldschmidt by gloving one, running toward third base, leaping, and landing the throw without Goldschmidt having to budge. Before he warmed up, before he received the ovation as a ceremonial welcome to the Cardinals, he was handed the laminated one.
Coach Stubby Clapp caught up with Arenado just before the infielder ran his sprints and handed him the pocket-size card the team uses to direct defensive positioning. The card clues fielders into how a hitter will be pitched and assigns a number to let them know how much to shift. In Colorado, this wasn’t so formal. A coach would point.
“That’s the style here,” said Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner. “I have no problem with it. I just have to get used to looking at it. And I’ve got to get used to trusting it. I’m going to trust my instincts a little more than the card. I definitely, obviously trust their judgment. At the end of the day, I’m going to trust my instincts with what I see and how I feel about these hitters because I know a lot of them.”
The coordinating shifting for the Cardinals is not limited to the field this spring. Because of social distancing guidelines imposed or suggested by Major League Baseball, the Cardinals also are running line changes in and out of the dugout. The pitchers competing for a spot in the starting rotation begin the game in the dugout to watch that day’s starter. Otherwise, only the starters for that day’s game and the immediate backup are in the dugout.
When the game’s starter leaves, his peers follow. That is when the insurance pitchers for that day’s game will join other relievers in the bullpen.
As position starters leave the game, their spots in the dugout will be taken by minor-league coaches or additional, younger position players on the game’s third team. The goal is to crowd-control the dugout just like they are doing in the stands. And as a result there will be some players who do not attend the game — and instead get individualized drills and attention on the back fields. Shildt likened this spring’s every-game plan to the usual road game for which they streamline who is in the dugout.
The shuttling of players in and out of the dugout was part of the visuals that were different almost a year after the pandemic ended spring training and cancelled the minor-league season that Roger Dean Stadium annually hosts.
Stadium employees routinely wiped down railings and seats with an antibacterial, and a few ushers had the thankless task of reminding fans to replace their masks. Some did — until the usher walked away.
But there still were welcome bursts of normalcy.
Right down to fans standing up for Arenado.
“Good to have some support back in the ballpark and see some of Cardinal Nation back in the stands,” Shildt said. “Means a lot to us. I know it was a special moment for Nolan, and it felt good to have him on the field and on our side.”