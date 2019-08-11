This week will be a week of mixed emotions for teachers, parents and students. Most students head back to school on Thursday while Farmington heads back a day earlier.
To parents it means rushing to get school supplies, and doctors appointments and haircuts scheduled. It means trying to keep straight in their heads which open house is which day. And it means getting their kids mentally prepared for those early days of school. It means hours of time filling out forms after the first day of school.
Teachers have already been gearing up for this week. They've been getting their classrooms ready for open house and the first day.
I must share with you that I know a wonderful teacher named Pam Clifton who works at West County Middle School. Her name should sound familiar as she is our freelance writer. I adore her and her feature stories. I hope you enjoy them too. It was just a couple weeks ago I asked her if she was ready for school. She said that word is not allowed to be said in her house. That made me laugh, especially because I know she loves her job.
School season also means Sports Editor Matt King is a busy guy, getting our annual Pigskin Preview ready before high school football begins. Football season keeps him very busy and we hope to have him a sports reporter hired by then to help him out.
In the news room, we are also down a news reporter. You may have noticed Matt McFarland left us to take another job. We truly wish him well.
We again extend our thanks to you, our readers, for supporting community journalism. Contact us at editorial@dailyjournalonline.com if you have any news tips or story ideas.
