Badie, McGuire headline Mizzou season superlatives

OFFENSIVE MVP: Everyone but Tyler Badie wondered if he could handle the workload of a No. 1 SEC running back, coach Eli Drinkwitz included. Badie answered those concerns week after week, finishing the year with 1,604 rushing yards, more than any other player in the SEC and more than any Mizzou player in team history during the regular season. (Devin West ran for 1,703 in 1998 including his bowl game yardage.)

Badie posted five 200-yard rushing games, accounted for 18 of the Tigers’ 44 touchdowns and touched the ball on 45% of the team’s plays from scrimmage. The Doak Walker Award finalist and second-team All-American led the Tigers in receptions for the second time in three seasons and finished his career seventh at MU in rushing yards and fourth in all-purpose yards.

Runners-up: Center Michael Maeitti, receiver Keke Chism

DEFENSIVE MVP: In a conference loaded with elite pass rushers, Isaiah McGuire supplied Mizzou’s most potent threat off the edge, leading the Tigers with six sacks, 37 pressures, 23 hurries and eight hits on the quarterback. The junior led the defensive line with 55 tackles. Against South Carolina, he logged two of his 14 tackles for loss and forced and recovered a fumble on the same play.

Runners-up: Nickelback Kris Abrams-Draine, safety J.C. Carlies

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Sophomore kicker Harrison Mavis was nearly automatic again, connecting on 23 of 25 field-goal attempts and all 41 of his PAT tries. Mevis didn’t miss a kick until the season’s ninth game and was especially reliable on long field goals, making 14 of 16 from 40 yards or longer, including all three of his attempts from 50. Snubbed for the Lou Groza Award, Mevis already shares the school record for 50-yard field goals (six) with two more years of eligibility.

Runner-up: Kickoff specialist Sean Koetting, kick returner Kris Abrams-Draine

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Graduate transfer linebacker Blaze Alldredge put up big numbers in his Mizzou debut, but he struggled with the SEC’s physicality early in the year and lost his starting job. He recovered by late October and became a valuable playmaker during the defense’s late-season turnaround. The Rice transfer led the team with 89 tackles and 15 tackles for loss, second-most for an SEC inside linebacker.

Runners-up: Cornerback Akayleb Evans, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo

