Balanced attack leads Missouri in season opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Injuries sidelined Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith for a combined 21 games last season, including six contests that overlapped in conference play. They eased back into Mizzou’s rotation for the regular season’s final two weeks but only supplied flashes of their potential in Cuonzo Martin’s lineup.
The seniors from Illinois made up for lost time in Wednesday’s 91-64 season-opening victory over Oral Roberts at Mizzou Arena.
Smith, pain free from the back injury that dogged him last season, scored a team-high 18 points, powered by an 11-point burst to open the second half.
Tilmon, recovered from last year’s foot injury, matched his career-high with 12 rebounds but just as important played 27 minutes while only picking up one foul. On his 22nd birthday, Tilmon added eight points on only five shots from the field.
The Tigers (1-0) learned to play without both players for long stretches last season. Now they’re savoring their return.
“It’s a huge help to have those two guys,” senior guard Dru Smith said. “That’s what we expect from them every night. We expect J.T. to dominate the paint. We expect Mark to get hot and knock down his open shots and be a spark whenever he’s getting the ball. Just having those guys out there consistently will do wonders for our team.”
Injuries to key players have sabotaged each of Martin’s first three seasons at Mizzou, but Wednesday’s season debut was a promising glimpse of his core at full strength. The Tigers’ 91 points were their fourth-most in 97 games under Martin.
Smith and Tilmon didn’t do it alone. Dru Smith performed like the player Martin believes is one of the Southeastern Conference’s most complete guards, finishing with a loaded box score: 16 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Xavier Pinson added 17 points and four assists as the Tigers overcame 17 turnovers by shooting 53.1 percent, including 60.6 percent in a runaway second half. MU shot 40 percent from 3-point range with six different players connecting from deep.
“It’s what we expect,” Martin said. “We’ll play hard. We’ll defend. We’ll do all those things. But when we’re making shots we’re a different team. You have to make shots if you want to be one of the better teams. If not, it’s like a boxing match.”
From here, it’s uncertain who or when the Tigers play next. Martin’s team had agreed to play Boston College and No. 20 Oregon next week in Uncasville, Connecticut, but Oregon has since pulled out of the multi-team event at the Mohegan Sun. Martin said he's committed to playing in Connecticut next week but is unsure of MU's opponents. As of Wednesday, Boston College’s online schedule shows Mizzou as its opponent for next Wednesday, an 11:30 a.m. tipoff (St. Louis time) at the Mohegan Sun. Otherwise, the Tigers' next scheduled game is Dec. 6 at Wichita State, though the Shockers recently paused team activities after an outbreak of COVID-19 infections.
The Tigers opened with a flurry Wednesday, making three of their first four shots in the game’s first minute, including a game-opening Tilmon dunk for the season’s first points. Whether it was Pinson, Dru Smith or newcomer Drew Buggs running the offense at point guard, the Tigers pushed the tempo, attacked the rim early and often and earned rewards for their aggressive start with trips to the foul line. MU routinely played at a faster pace after snatching defensive rebounds off the glass — all part of the plan Martin devised after studying and consulting with NBA coaches this offseason.
The Tigers scored 22 points in transition Wednesday, shot 20 of 25 on dunks and layups and rarely settled for anything between between 3-pointers and shots at the rim.
“I still honestly don’t think the pace was there,” Pinson said. “Our pace is way faster in practice. We’re getting there. Our bigs are running tremendously. We just got to get our wings and people like me and the rest of the point guards running consistently and running ahead.”
After MU’s 0-for-5 shooting spell midway through the first half, Tilmon pushed Mizzou back in front, first with a powerful post-up move on the low block, then a put-back off a missed 3-pointer, good for a 17-13 lead at the 12-minute timeout.
Pinson and Dru Smith kept the Tigers on the attack, making four of five combined shots over the next two minutes as part of a 15-4 run.
The Tigers were picky with their 3-point shot selections, but Mark Smith, Kobe Brown and Torrence Watson all connected from deep as Mizzou used a 13-3 run to regain control late in the half.
Dru Smith, one of the nation’s leading free throw shooters last year, stayed busy at the foul line, making 5 of 6 for the half, more attempts than Oral Roberts (0-1) managed as a team. By the end of the half, the Tigers had climbed to a 42-32 lead, attempting more free throws (14) than 3-pointers (12) with Dru Smith scoring a game-high 12 points.
Tilmon’s first foul came in the second minute of the second half, maybe the night’s most encouraging development. The East St. Louis native has vowed to avoid the fouls that plagued stretches of his first three seasons. He’s also driven to finish his career as an elite rebounder, a part of his game he knows he must sharpen if he expects to play in the NBA. Throughout the offseason Martin said Tilmon should be grabbing a minimum of 10 rebounds every game. By his 19th minute on the floor, Tilmon pulled down his 10th.
“That’s what they should expect from me every night and that’s what I should push myself to do every game,” Tilmon said. “I shouldn't get less than 10 rebounds a game. Not to sound cocky, but that’s what my team expects out of me.”
Then it was Mark Smith’s turn to catch fire.
The senior guard from Edwardsville scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half on three 3-pointers and a transition layup. The 3-pointers became contagious. Watson added another, followed by Mitchell Smith.
Mark Smith did some damage at the rim, too, throwing down a vicious dunk off a lob from Dru Smith, to push his total to a game-high 18 points.
