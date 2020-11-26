Balanced attack leads Missouri in season opener

Injuries to key players have sabotaged each of Martin’s first three seasons at Mizzou, but Wednesday’s season debut was a promising glimpse of his core at full strength. The Tigers’ 91 points were their fourth-most in 97 games under Martin.

Smith and Tilmon didn’t do it alone. Dru Smith performed like the player Martin believes is one of the Southeastern Conference’s most complete guards, finishing with a loaded box score: 16 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Xavier Pinson added 17 points and four assists as the Tigers overcame 17 turnovers by shooting 53.1 percent, including 60.6 percent in a runaway second half. MU shot 40 percent from 3-point range with six different players connecting from deep.

“It’s what we expect,” Martin said. “We’ll play hard. We’ll defend. We’ll do all those things. But when we’re making shots we’re a different team. You have to make shots if you want to be one of the better teams. If not, it’s like a boxing match.”