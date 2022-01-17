Ballew makes Truman State University President's List

Truman State University has released its academic honor rolls for the fall 2021 semester.

Kayli Ballew of Fredericktown was named to the President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 25 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 6 master’s university in the nation.

