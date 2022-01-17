 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ballew makes Truman State University President's List

  • 0

Truman State University has released its academic honor rolls for the fall 2021 semester.

Kayli Ballew of Fredericktown was named to the President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 25 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 6 master’s university in the nation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News