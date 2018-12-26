They check, they kill penalties, and every now and then they’ll score a goal. In fact, either Ivan Barbashev or Oskar Sundqvist has scored in five of the last nine games for the Blues.
Maybe they should start giving scoring tips to members of the Blues’ other lines.
“No, we should probably stay quiet,” Barbashev joked.
Don’t want to give away any secrets?
“Probably not,” he replied, smiling.
When it comes to the Blues’ fourth line, Barbashev and Sundqvist have been fitting successors to Kyle Brodziak and Scottie Upshall. In a season in which there hasn’t been much in the way of pleasant surprises, the Russian and the Swede have exceeded expectations.
Both were expected to be in tough roster fights after all the offseason moves made by general manager Doug Armstrong. Realizing this, both made the most of their offseasons, working as hard as ever over the summer to get ready for the 2018-19 campaign.
So far, pretty good.
Barbashev, 23, who had 12 goals in 83 NHL games entering this season, has five goals in 32 games to open this campaign. Sundqvist, 24, had only two goals previously in 70 games with Pittsburgh and the Blues. He has six goals in 26 games this season.
“We pop Barbashev and Sundqvist up and down the lineup a little bit in different matchups and things, penalty killing,” interim coach Craig Berube said. “They’ve done a really good job. They’re scoring goals here and there, which is good. You need everybody to chip in in the goal department.”
Barbashev and Sundqvist have done their share of chipping in.
Sundqvist’s most recent goal, Saturday in Calgary, came early in the third period and gave the Blues much-needed breathing room— and a 3-1 lead — after the Flames threatened repeatedly in the second period of a 2-1 game. The Blues ended up winning by that score.
Barbashev scored key tying goals in the Blues’ 4-3 win over Florida on Dec. 11 and in a 4-3 overtime win over Colorado on Dec. 14.
Even when they don’t score, Barbashev and Sundqvist seem to manufacture a good chance or two, as was the case in the Blues’ 4-1 victory in Edmonton during their pre-Christmas swing through western Canada.
“We’ve been playing now a lot together the last year,” Sundqvist said. “It feels like we know where we’re gonna be on the ice every time, and we’ve been finding each other really well.”
Although there has been a rotating third member on the fourth line throughout the season, most recently Jordan Nolan, Barbashev and Sundqvist have been together as much or than any other Blues duo.
Saturday’s contest in Calgary marked the 22nd consecutive game they’ve been on the fourth line together; it’s 24 games total over the season. It might have been more, but Sundqvist missed the first eight games because of injuries suffered after taking an illegal blindside hit from Washington’s Tom Wilson in the preseason finale. And shortly after Sundqvist returned to action, Barbashev was a healthy scratch for two games.
In comparison, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko began a game on the same line 22 times, although recently on separate lines. Pat Maroon and Tyler Bozak? Also 22 times. Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn — 16 games — with both missing time because of injuries.
“When you play with the same guy for a little while, it just helps,” Barbashev said. “I think it’s happening right now, ’cause I know where (Sundqvist’s) at. I’m pretty sure he knows where I’m at every single time. It just makes it easier.”
But chemistry is not just a result of time together, but also similar style of play.
“We’re two guys that play pretty simple, so we’re predictable for each other, and that makes it easier to know where the puck’s gonna go,” Sundqvist said. “If I have the puck or ‘Barby’ has the puck, we know that we’re gonna go north with it right away. So that makes it easier.”
Their production is more impressive when one considers their playing time. Barabshev averages 11 minutes 19 seconds ice time per game, which ranks 23rd on the team; Sundqvist is at 11:10 per game, ranking 25th among Blues who have played this season.
“Every single (shift) we just try to play really good defensively but at the same time we want to play in the (offensive) zone,” Barbashev said. “Just play a simple game, you know. Keep the puck. Get some energy. Sometimes maybe even try and score a goal.’
They both get extra minutes on the penalty killing unit, but basically see no action on the power play. So they must make the most of their time, and stay ready.
On nights when the Blues have frequent power-play opportunities, it can be a while between shifts for the fourth line. For that reason, Sundqvist frequently can be seen skating by himself during commercial breaks, trying to stay loose.
Even with that limited time, Barbashev and Sundqvist have been among the team’s most effective offensive players. Barbashev leads the Blues in shooting percentage, scoring on 29.4 percent of his shots on goal. Sundqvist ranks third, at 19.4 percent.
Although he’s been around for only nine games and is receiving even less ice time (7:09) than his fourth-line counterparts, Nolan has fit in quickly. He brings a physical element, but has two assists and will also take a shot now and then.
“I feel like I’m a pretty trustworthy kind of fourth-line guy,” Nolan said. “I go out there, work hard. I finish my checks. I play a simple game and I think that’s what they’re looking for from me.”
There’s that term again: simple game.
Simple but effective so far this season.
