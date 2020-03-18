'Barney Fife' visiting Marquand

For about a year, a group of men from a variety of different churches in and around Marquand have been meeting for breakfast every Monday, 8 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Marquand.

This group, which has been growing in size and fellowship, is excited about bringing the much sought after comedian Rik Roberts to our area. Rik does an incredible impersonation of America’s favorite deputy, Barney Fife, and is coming to town for a Men & Boys Sportsman Banquet Saturday evening, 6:30-8:30 March 28. Word has it that some are bringing their daughters and grand daughters, so they won’t complain if you bring your wives as well. One man said, “Heck, my wife has killed bigger deer and caught more fish than I have.”

The event, which promises to take your group of men & boys and others to a world of laughter, will take place in George McDowell’s Barn 4784 Hwy A, Marquand. They are calling it “George’s Comedy Barn,” because there promises to be a lot of that, along with some good eating featuring pulled pork with all the trimmings.

There will also be plenty of give-a-ways including a Black powder rifle or $200 cash for some lucky attendee.