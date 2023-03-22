The Fredericktown High School baseball team lost 8-4, Monday (March 20), at St. Vincent.
The Cats scored the first run of the game in the second, but the Indians tied it in the bottom of the inning. St. Vincent scored four in the third and three in the fourth to go ahead 8-1. The Cats scored three in the top of the seventh.
Ethan Marler had three hits for FHS. Ryan Souden had two. Souden and Zander Stephens each pitched three innings for the Cats.
Fredericktown's home opener, slated for Tuesday (March 21) was rained out. The Cats will try again, Thursday, when Bismarck is scheduled to play at the Rock Wall Ballpark.