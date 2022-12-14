Basketball Homecoming Friday night

Fredericktown High School will have its Basketball Homecoming Coronation, Dec. 16.
The coronation will take place in between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games against Valle, Friday.
The 2022 Basketball Homecoming Candidates (and escorts) and the organizations they represent are:
1. StuCo - Laura Mayhew and McCoy Clark
2. BETA - Keira Haferkamp and Tristan Lunsford
3. FFA - Grant Wagner and Emma Wengler
4. BB - Lydia Mell and Andrew Starkey
5. JROTC - Eli England and Kaitlyn Maas
6. Gold Dusters - Ryan Nelson and escort Carter Hale
7. Music Department - Sam Coleman and Ania McLaughlin
8. DECA/FBLA/FTA -Sydney Bell and Emmett Smith-Jarvis
9. Publications - Lizzie Crouch and escort Jordan Collier
10. FCCLA-Madison Holland and Scholar Bowl - Isaac Pirtle