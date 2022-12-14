 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Basketball Homecoming Friday night

  • 0
bb homecoming candidates

Picture, from left, are front row, Emmett Smith-Jarvis, Grant Wagner, Jordan Collier (escort), McCoy Clark, Andrew Starkey, Carter Hale (escort), and Sam Coleman; back row, Kaitlyn Maas, Sydney Bell, Emma Wengler, Lizzie Crouch, Laura Mayhew, Lydia Mell, Ryan Nelson, Ania McLaughlin, Keira Haferkamp, and Madison Holland. Not pictured are Tristan Lunsford, Eli England, and Isaac Pirtle.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

Fredericktown High School will have its Basketball Homecoming Coronation, Dec. 16.

The coronation will take place in between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games against Valle, Friday.

The 2022 Basketball Homecoming Candidates (and escorts) and the organizations they represent are:

1. StuCo - Laura Mayhew and McCoy Clark

2. BETA - Keira Haferkamp and Tristan Lunsford

3. FFA - Grant Wagner and Emma Wengler

4. BB - Lydia Mell and Andrew Starkey

5. JROTC - Eli England and Kaitlyn Maas

6. Gold Dusters - Ryan Nelson and escort Carter Hale

7. Music Department - Sam Coleman and Ania McLaughlin

People are also reading…

8. DECA/FBLA/FTA -Sydney Bell and Emmett Smith-Jarvis

9. Publications - Lizzie Crouch and escort Jordan Collier

10. FCCLA-Madison Holland and Scholar Bowl - Isaac Pirtle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire destroys Bismarck bar

Fire destroys Bismarck bar

A total of 16 fire departments responded to a fire Wednesday night at Almost Home Bar and Grill, formerly West Side Inn, located at 1000 Veter…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News