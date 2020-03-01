BattleHawks battle to 23-16 win over visiting Seattle

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Following the illegal hit, the BattleHawks capped the drive with 13-yard option run to the right from Keith Ford, who bobbled the ball momentarily before gathering it in for the score with 1:54 to play before halftime.

On the try for two, a reverse by Pierson-El broke wide open but instead of racing untouched to the end zone, Pierson-El threw the ball toward Lucas, but the pass fell incomplete.

The BattleHawks took a 17-3 to the halftime break.

With Daniels at QB, the Dragons battled their way back into the game after halftime. The ex-Seattle Seahawk threw long passes to Austin Proehl, son of St. Louis Ram Ricky Proehl, and Ben Johnson to set up a 1-yard TD run from Kenneth Farrow to make it 17-9. Daniels followed with a one-point run to cut the lead to 17-10 with 8 minutes to play in the third quarter.

After a 38-yard field goal from Russolino late in the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-10, the visitors responded again. Not long after a 54-yard pass from Daniels to Alonza Moore, the Dragons cut the lead to 20-16 when Daniels fired a 10-yard scoring strike to Evan Rodriguez with 13:14 to play.

On a conversion try for three from the 10-yard line, Daniels scrambled and fired to the front corner of the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.