The St. Louis Battlehawks made history Sunday afternoon in The Dome at America’s Center.

In front of a crowd of 38,310 — the most at a spring professional football game — the Battlehawks opened their home schedule with a 24-11 victory over the Arlington Renegades.

“Great win for us, obviously, and what an environment,” St. Louis coach Anthony Becht said after his club improved to 3-1 to start the XFL season. “Being a head coach in St. Louis is next level. We really wanted to win this game for the fanbase. Our guys really played a strong game in all three phases. The offense was well-rounded — 27 passes, 28 runs and 100-plus rushing yards — and the defense turned it on when they needed to.

“We’re happy to be 1-0 at home and can’t wait to come back next week.”

The Battlehawks set a tone early, stopping the Renegades (2-2) on a fourth down near midfield and then moving for a 28-yard field goal from Donny Hageman that gave them a 3-0 lead with 5:37 to play in the first quarter. The key play of that opening drive was a 15-yard run from Belleville West High product Brian Hill.

The play, originally set to go right, was shut down so Hill reversed his field and then picked up a block from quarterback A.J. McCarron.

After an exchange of interceptions midway through the second quarter, the Renegades took over at the St. Louis 22. Four plays later, Arlington’s Taylor Russolino booted 37-yard field goal to even the score, 3-3, with 4:27 to play before halftime.

The Battlehawks answered with their best drive of the opening half, moving 67 yards on eight plays for the day’s first touchdown. Key plays on the drive, which included a holding penalty against St. Louis, were back-to-back passes from McCarron to Austin Proehl and a 27-yard TD strike from McCarron to Darrius Shepherd with 11 seconds left before halftime. On the try for 2, McCarron threw to Hill, who made the catch despite good coverage and then dived for the pylon to give the Battlehawks the 11-3 halftime lead.

“We’ve been so good with the two-minute offense all season,” McCarron said. “At that point, I was really trying to see what they were lined up in and (offensive coordinator Bruce Gradkowski) allowing me to make the read and then make the play.”

The Battlehawks added to their lead midway through the third quarter on a 15-yard scoring run from Hill, who played his college ball at Wyoming. The touchdown was set up by a pair of McCarron passes to Hill (20 yards) and Steven Mitchell Jr. (19 yards). The B-hawks led 17-3 lead with 6:48 to play in the third quarter.

A 41-yard pass from Kyle Sloter to Caleb Vander Esch highlighted a touchdown drive for the visitors. Arlington capped the nine-play, 87-yard drive with a 1-yard TD plunge by De’Veon Smith with 12:40 left in the game. The Renegades followed with a 2-point pass from Smith to tight end Sal Cannella to cut their deficit to 17-11.

But the Battlehawks responded quickly, going 67 yards on just six plays to go ahead 24-11. The drive featured several key runs by Hill and ended on a perfectly placed 25-yard scoring strike from McCarron to Hakeem Butler.

“We had big drives when we had to have them,” McCarron said. “The one right before halftime was huge and then after they got a little momentum back, for us to put together another big drive and Hakeem making a big touchdown catch for us. It seems like when this team needs a big drive, we’ve been able to find a way. And that’s great to see.”

McCarron added: “I love being a part of this fanbase and the passion they bring and their expectation to win. That’s something I’m used; it’s been that way since high school and through college (Alabama). ... It’s fun being part of this city and to see the passion our fans have.”

McCarron completed 20 of 27 passes for 214 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. His top receivers were Shepherd (eight catches, 91 yards) and Butler (five catches, 52 yards), who each had a TD catch. Hill rushed for 89 yards on 18 carries and had the other Battlehawks touchdown.

On defense, the Battlehawks got seven tackles each from Willie Harvey and Mike Hampton. Travis Feeney forced and recovered a fumble while Tre Watson, Nate Meadors and Silas Kelly all had interceptions.

“We’re excited about bringing football back to this city,” Becht said. “There are a lot of exciting things in St. Louis sports right now — the soccer team and obviously baseball — and we love being a part of that. Any time you can win that first game at home, it’s special.”

The Battlehawks, who opened the season with three consecutive road games, return to action at 6 p.m. Saturday when they play host to the D.C, Defenders at The Dome. On March 5, the Defenders handed the B-hawks their first loss, coming on strong in the fourth quarter of a 34-28 victory.