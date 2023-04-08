The St. Louis Battlehawks’ depth was put to the test Saturday afternoon at The Dome at America’s Center.

And the home team somehow stole a win in overtime.

After trailing throughout the XFL game, the Battlehawks, who were without injured quarterback A.J. McCarron, rallied to tie the game late and beat the visiting Vegas Vipers 21-17 in overtime.

St. Louis improved to 6-2 overall while Vegas fell to 2-6.

Overtime in the XFL is determined by three alternating two-point tries from the 5-yard line.

Vegas appeared to score on its first try, but a review showed the pass play came up short. On a pass from backup quarterback Nick Tiano to Hakeem Butler, St. Louis went up 19-17.

Vegas’ second try ended with an offensive pass interference call. On its second try, St. Louis got a scoring run from Belleville’s Brian Hill for the win.

The game drew a crowd of 35,167, the third-best mark in the XFL this season.

Down 17-8 late, St. Louis pulled off a trick play as punter Sterling Hofrichter threw a pass to a wide-open Gary Jennings, who raced 64 yards and dove into the end zone for a touchdown with 4:49 to play. That made it 17-14, but on the Battlehawks’ try for three, the conversion pass fell incomplete.

St. Louis forced a punt and managed to drive for a game-tying 34-yard field goal from Donny Hageman with 11 seconds to play.

The Battlehawks played the game without McCarron, who banged his shoulder while being tackled late in last week’s win at Houston. He returned just a few plays later and finished the road win over Houston, but he was unavailable Saturday.

McCarron was replaced by Tiano, who completed 19 of 34 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. Tiano was also picked off twice with the Battlehawks driving in Vegas territory.

The 26-year-old Tiano completed 1 of 2 passes for 5 yards in a limited relief appearance last week. He’s a 6-foot-4, 238-pounder who played in college at Mississippi and Tennessee-Chattanooga. Tiano passed for better than 2,700 yards as a junior in 2018, completing nearly 62% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2019, he completed nearly 53% of his passes for more than 2,200 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

McCarron, who starred at Alabama, came into the weekend with the second-most passing yards (1,544) in the league. He leads the XFL with a completion percentage of nearly 70% and has thrown for 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this spring.

Vegas grabbed the early lead Saturday. After a 44-yard kick return by Cinque Sweeting, the visitors moved 48 yards on six passes to grab the lead on a 5-yard run by John Lovett with 11:25 to play in the opening quarter. On the conversion, quarterback Jalan McClendon hooked up with former Pittsburgh Steeler Martavis Bryant for two points and an 8-0 lead.

On the drive, McClendon rushed for 28 yards, and Lovett had a 23-yard run to set up his touchdown.

The Vipers added a 23-yard field goal from Sam Sloman with 14:40 to play before halftime for an 11-0 lead.

The Battlehawks responded with a seven-play, 73-yard drive for their first touchdown of the day. The touchdown came on a 32-yard pass from Tiano to Hakeem Butler. Tiano followed with a two-point run that cut the visitors’ lead to 11-8 with 10:57 to play before halftime.

Vegas’ lead remained 11-8 at halftime.

In the second half, Vegas added to its lead as McClendon hooked up with Geronimo Allison, who took a short pass and turned it into a 27-yard touchdown. The try for one point failed, but Vegas led 17-8 with 7:09 to play.

The late fake punt for a touchdown cut the lead to 17-14 and set up the game’s drama-filled conclusion.