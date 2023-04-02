The St. Louis Battlehawks played their final road game of the XFL regular season on Sunday afternoon, coming away with a 24-15 victory over the Houston Roughnecks.

“We knew it was going to be a challenging game and an opportunity for us,” Battlehawks coach Anthony Becht said. “Our team played great today. Last week, we played three great phases and I challenged them this week to do the same. In order to get where we need to be, we needed this one. It was a great team win.”

The Battlehawks improved to 5-2 while XFL South-leading Houston slipped to 4-3. In the XFL North, the Battlehawks are a game behind the D.C. Defenders (6-1) and tied with Seattle Sea Dragons (5-2) for second place. The top two teams in each division make the playoffs.

The Battlehawks hold the tiebreaker against Seattle by virtue of St. Louis’ 20-18 road win on Feb. 23. But those teams will meet again, on April 16 in St. Louis.

After an early trade of turnovers, the Battlehawks grabbed a 6-0 lead Sunday when quarterback A.J. McCarren hooked up on a 14-yard touchdown pass with Gary Jennings with 4:18 to play in the opening quarter. The touchdown pass capped a 13-play, 96-yard drive that took 7 minutes and 53 seconds.

Houston tied it early in the second quarter on a 1-yard TD pass from Cole McDonald to Deontay Burnett that finished off an 11-play, 69-yard drive.

Following their score, the Roughnecks set the Battlehawks up with excellent field position when Hunter Duplessis’ kickoff fell short of the required 20-yard line. The resulting penalty gave the B-hawks possession at the Houston 45-yard line. Eight plays later, McCarron fired a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hakeem Butler to put the visitors on top to stay, at 12-6. McCarron then hooked up with Butler again on the try for 2, giving St. Louis a 14-6 lead with 8:22 to play before halftime.

Houston cut the lead to 14-9 with 3:11 to play before halftime when Duplessis booted a 25-yard field goal.

With time running out before halftime, the Battlehawks’ defense came up with a stop near midfield. After a quick 8-yard pass from McCarron to Butler, Donnie Hageman capped the first half with an XFL-record 59-yard field goal that gave his team a 17-9 lead.

“Donnie made a great kick before halftime and that gave us some momentum,” Becht said.

The teams traded punts through much of the second half as St. Louis maintained control of the contest. That changed when the Battlehawks’ Brian Hill fumbled for second time in the game. The ball was grabbed by the Roughnecks’ William Likely, who returned it 35 yards for a touchdown that cut Houston’s deficit to 17-15 with 10:43 to play. On the try for 2 points, LaCale London came up with a sack.

“We had a lull offensively in the second half and that’s where our defense really stepped up,” Becht said.

The Battlehawks responded with a game-clinching drive that covered 73 yards on 11 plays. On a third-and-1 play from the Houston 10, McCarron faked a handoff and then fired a touchdown pass to Darrius Shepherd, who made the catch in the back corner of the end zone with 3:54 to play. With Hill’s 1-point conversion run, the Battlehawks were up 24-15 and held on to win.

“B. Hill comes in and he makes some huge runs to help us close the game out,” Becht said. “We didn’t run for a ton of yards, but when we needed them, Hill and Mataeo (Durant) were there for us.”

McCarron completed 26 of 34 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Hill, a Belleville West High product, shook off a pair of fumbles to run for 53 yards on 11 carries and also caught three catches for 28 yards.

Shepherd had seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown to lead Battlehawks receivers. Other top pass catchers were Butler (four catches, 27 yards, one TD), tight end Jake Sutherland (four catches, 26 yards) and Jennings (two catches, 26 yards, one TD).

The St. Louis defense turned in another solid all-around effort. Defensive back Nate Meadors led the way with 11 total tackles. Other leaders were Freedom Akinmoladun (four tackles, one sack) and Travis Feeney (four tackles, one sack). Brandon Sebastian had the Battlehawks’ interception.

The Battlehawks will close their regular season with three consecutive home games, in The Dome at America’s Center. They face Vegas (2-5) at noon Saturday; Seattle (5-2) at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16; and Orlando (1-6) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.